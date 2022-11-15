Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
San Fernando Valley couple extradited from Montenegro to L.A. to begin sentence
A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme have been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
eldonnews.org
Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember
In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school
School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier
A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged today with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County.
Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges
A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. The missing woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, A.K.A. “Jess,” 32, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s officials. The missing woman has ...
Comments / 0