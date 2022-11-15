ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school

School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges

A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA

