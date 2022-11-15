Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
During Second Tour Stop, Morrissey Leaves Show 9 Songs in; New Record Now on Hold
During the second stop on his current U.S. tour, Morrissey left the stage after just nine songs. Saturday night (November 12), Morrissey left the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after just a half hour into his set. “Sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today
On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final show on his No More Tours farewell tour, and reunited Black Sabbath for an encore. It would not be their final show
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Literally Just 28 Tweets From This Month So Far That I Could Not Stop Cackling At
"Don’t expect a 'bless you' after the third sneeze. Let's get it together."
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Here's How Paris Hilton Reacted To Her Mom's Comments About Her Pregnancy Struggles
Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton recently said that Paris was "trying and trying" to get pregnant.
Rumer Willis Confirms New Relationship With PDA Shots on Instagram
Rumer Willis just made her relationship Instagram official!. The actress posted a series of PDA-packed snaps with her and her new beau, singer Derek Richard Thomas, to the social media platform, and they are too cute together. In the photos, Willis–who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore–posed...
Tell Us Your Best Tip To Avoid Awkward Family Talk During Thanksgiving Dinner
'Tis the season for awkward small talk.
Paul McCartney, Elton John and More Revere Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer: 'It's a Gift to Music'
Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told. The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies.
Guitar World Magazine
The Lemonheads' Evan Dando on the 30th anniversary of It’s a Shame About Ray: “They’re some of the best songs that I’ve written”
As the band hits the road to perform their classic album in its entirety, Dando looks back on the creation of their major label debut and alt-rock’s stellar early ‘90s period. Every month during the early ‘90s, it seemed as though a standout – and subsequently classic –...
How Fred Durst Felt About Custom ‘Durst Burst’ Guitar With His Face On It
There are many interesting and uniquely crafted guitars out there, but are you ready for the "Durst Burst"? Yes, the Limp Bizkit frontman's red-cap era visage now adorns a guitar, and the creator of the instrument has now shared video of the first time he was able to meet Fred Durst and present him with his creation.
A Disney Plus subscription is a must-have for Beatles fans
For me, the issue of which streaming service, like Disney Plus, to keep paying for and which ones have finally overstayed their welcome in my household is increasingly boiling down to a simple proposition: It only takes one. What I mean is — as with one of my all-time favorite...
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0