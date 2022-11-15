ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Parade

Rumer Willis Confirms New Relationship With PDA Shots on Instagram

Rumer Willis just made her relationship Instagram official!. The actress posted a series of PDA-packed snaps with her and her new beau, singer Derek Richard Thomas, to the social media platform, and they are too cute together. In the photos, Willis–who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore–posed...
BGR.com

A Disney Plus subscription is a must-have for Beatles fans

For me, the issue of which streaming service, like Disney Plus, to keep paying for and which ones have finally overstayed their welcome in my household is increasingly boiling down to a simple proposition: It only takes one. What I mean is — as with one of my all-time favorite...
Z94

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

