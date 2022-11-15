ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre to celebrate Small Business Saturday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre have announced that Saturday, November 26 will be Small Business Saturday. The open air market will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on November 26 at the Holiday Market […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

DCED announces funding to gas regulation station

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Tuesday, a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project had been approved through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. According to a press release, in a CFA meeting on Tuesday, November 15, Pocono Mountains Industries Inc. on behalf of UGI Utilities […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Three wanted for string of thefts throughout Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three people from New York are wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police for a string of thefts at multiple stores throughout the area. According to officials, Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons have warrants out for their arrest for stealing from three Ulta locations in the area on the same day within one hour of each theft.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Tips for Pennsylvanians to save on heating bills this winter

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – With cold weather already upon us, officials in Pennsylvania are reminding people who pay for their heat about ways to tackle their higher winter bills. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission released a reminder to customers saying that the main parts of their monthly bills come from delivery/distribution charges (cost for operating and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

