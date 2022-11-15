Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Despite Promises of a 2022 Return, These Disney Parks Are Still Without Parking Trams
The Walt Disney World Resort has largely returned to normal since reopening during the pandemic, right? …Right?. While most experiences around the Resort have indeed returned, some challenges remain when it comes to running the world’s most visited tourist destination. With staffing being the primary challenge, select restaurants, shops, and even attractions have remained closed in the almost three years since the pandemic began. And though we have seen progress in several of these experiences returning to the Parks and Resorts, there is one amenity we have not heard about in some time: Parking trams.
disneytips.com
Watch Disney Pastry Chefs Build the Grand Floridian’s Life-Size Gingerbread House In Seconds With This Timelapse
Although Thanksgiving is only a week away, Walt Disney World Resort has already been fully decorated for the Christmas season. As soon as Halloween ended, the holidays began at Walt Disney World. Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or even Disney Springs, Walt Disney World is full...
disneytips.com
‘Star Wars’ Fans Can Meet the Mandolorian and Grogu at This Disney Park
If you loved Star Wars’ The Mandolorian (2019), you’ll want to read on for information about the new meet-and-greet with Mando and Grogu coming to this Disney Park TODAY!. The Mandolorian premiered almost four years ago now, giving rise to an all-new generation of Star Wars fandom. The Disney+ series followed the adventures of the nameless “Mando,” later revealed as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter of the same creed as the classic villain Boba Fett. After accepting a mysterious bounty he discovers to be a young toddler (The Child) of the same race as the Jedi Yoda, he questions his position and refuses to relinquish his bounty.
disneytips.com
Disney Confirms Opening Date for Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown
Disney Parks are home to some of the most immersive experiences anywhere, with several themed lands transporting Guests into different times and places, and often new worlds altogether. One of the most iconic Disney Park lands has been undergoing a massive reimagining project over the past year, and Disney just...
disneytips.com
For the First Time in Years, Christmas Celebrations Have Returned to This Disney Park
By now, everybody knows that no matter where they’re located, Disney Parks go all out for the holidays, combining the magic of Christmas with that one-of-a-kind Disney magic into something totally unique. At Tokyo Disney Resort, things are no different, and the “Disney Christmas” magic has already begun!...
disneytips.com
5 Rare Artifacts You Can See During ‘Disney100: The Exhibition’
The Walt Disney Company will partner with an established Pennsylvania museum to display these rare artifacts during Disney100: The Exhibition as part of their “100 Years of Wonder” offerings announced at the D23 Expo. Specifically, in a Twitter. posted today, D23 revealed five artifacts that will feature in...
disneytips.com
Is This Beloved Magic Kingdom Attraction Finally Returning?
What do you think of when you hear the phrase, ‘It’s a Christmas Miracle?’ Maybe you think of the heartwarming ending to a classic Christmas movie. Or perhaps it makes you think of waking up on Christmas morning to see that snow has created a winter wonderland outside.
disneytips.com
EPCOT’s New Statue of Walt Disney Just Arrived at Walt Disney World
EPCOT is currently undergoing its largest transformation to date, bringing with it new attractions like Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a new festival center, and so much more. The Disney Park has already opened its latest thrill ride with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, along with the new...
disneytips.com
Trim the Tree With This Year’s Best Legacy Sketchbook Ornaments
The holidays have been in full swing at Walt Disney World ever since the Halloween season ended. If you’re starting to decorate for the Christmas season, then you totally need to check out this year’s Disney Legacy Sketchbook ornaments!. These ornaments are limited edition, so they’ll only be...
disneytips.com
‘Zootopia’ Arrives in Its First Attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park exemplifies Walt Disney’s dream of having animals in a Disney Park while also serving conservation-based education and support per the Park’s work with the AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums.) It is still a Disney Park, after all, so Animal Kingdom succeeds...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Build a Malaysia Theme Park?
Does the Walt Disney Company have plans to construct a new Disney Theme Park in the Southeast Asian country of Malaysia?. Melaka (formerly “Malacca”), a state in Penisular West Malaysia, has become the subject of great debate following a press conference with the State Executive Council (EXCO). A Tumasik Ruler named Paramesvara founded the site of an Ancient Malay kingdom along the Strait of Malacca around 1400 CE. Now, some sources indicate that a new kingdom could return to the area… a Magic Kingdom, even.
disneytips.com
Are Alcohol Sales Becoming a Problem In This Disney Park?
From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom to Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World is full of specially-themed drinks and snacks to sample. But every Guest knows that EPCOT is the best Disney Park to visit for a taste of something different. Whether visiting during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival...
disneytips.com
The Christmas Gift List For Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Fans
There’s no doubt that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Everywhere looks so pretty, decorated with twinkling lights. Food somehow tastes even better than normal and people just let go a little and indulge for a little while. It feels right to cosy up on the sofa and watch a Christmas movie, in matching PJ’s or sweaters. It’s a time when you think of others, and look for those special gifts to buy and wrap in pretty ways.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Make a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel?
It’s truly a magical time to be a millennial with nostalgia for Y2K Disney films! Yesterday, DisneyTips reported the release of information confirming a second sequel to the Princess Diaries films, and now it seems another throwback adaptation is in the works!. Freaky Friday, based on the 1972 book...
disneytips.com
Throwing a Birthday Party for Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Here Are the Best Shorts to Play!
Whether you’re a huge Disney fan or just wanted an excuse to throw a party, Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s shared birthday is the perfect occasion for doing so!. Celebrate the cutest couple’s 94th birthday by making Minnie and Mickey Mouse-themed snacks, dressing up as Disney characters, and by putting on some of their best moments for everyone to watch.
disneytips.com
With Only One Date Left, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Only Has Nearly Sold Out
One thing veteran Disney Park Guests know is just how important it is to plan the trip months in advance. Buying a ticket and making a Park reservation at the last minute can result in a trip to Walt Disney World full of rookie mistakes. In the case of special...
disneytips.com
Refurbishments Announced For Some of EPCOT’s Most Unique Experiences
EPCOT is packed with exciting attractions, shops, and restaurants offering something for nearly every age, taste, and budget. While many Guests focus much of the day on exploring the pavilions representing the 11 countries of World Showcase, there are exciting experiences to be had in World Nature, World Celebration, and World Discovery, too.
disneytips.com
Cast Member Claims Disney Is Ignoring Her Disability Accommodation Request, Begs For Help On Social Media
Disney holds itself to a higher standard than other theme parks when it comes to the treatment of its visiting Guests. So much so that they’re devoted to The Five Keys – Safety, Courtesy, Show, Efficiency, and the newest addition, Inclusion. These five keys are taught to every Cast Member, giving them guidelines on how to treat Guests visiting Walt Disney World.
disneytips.com
Don’t Miss This Year’s Disney Parks Holiday Specials on ABC (and Streaming!)
The holiday season is upon us and Disney has not one, but two holiday specials in the works to air later on ABC! Both specials will be available for streaming as well, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to take in all the holiday magic from Disney Parks right from home.
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: Airbus Receives Fourth Disney Plane Inspired by Daisy Duck
Today, Disney presented Brazilian company Azul Linhas Aéreas with a new Daisy Duck-themed Airbus A320 Neo to complete their “World’s Most Magical Fleet.”. Since 2021, Disney has partnered with Azul to create the series, which previously included jets with a livery inspired by Daisy’s partner, Donald Duck, as well as pals Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
