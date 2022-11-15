ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

1520 The Ticket

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa

It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Is In The Top 20 Fattest States In America

We are about to load up on delicious and unhealthy foods on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even though we all probably indulge a little too much during the holidays, some states have a high percentage of people who are overweight and obese than other states. A new study shows that Iowa is in the top 20 states with the most overweight and obese population.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa

There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

