Read full article on original website
Related
Byrdie
What to Wear in 60 Degree Weather: Your Ultimate Guide to Layering
Sixty degrees is the temperature of opportunity: It’s appropriate to order coffee hot or iced, and it’s ideal weather for really dressing. The scorching days of summer, when many of us try to get away with wearing as little as possible, have passed, but it’s not yet cold enough to cover your mastermind outfits in a sleeping bag-esque puffer coat.
Byrdie
Nordstrom Has 32,000+ Items On Sale—Here Are the 26 Best Deals
If you’re like most savvy shoppers, you’re holding off on your holiday shopping until next week. (Though there are plenty of early Black Friday deals happening right now!) But as the weather gets colder, the time to shop for fall and winter fashion and beauty staples is right now. Luckily, Nordstrom has put more than 32,000 items on sale, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself.
Byrdie
The 48 Best Black Friday Beauty and Fashion Deals to Shop Before It's Too Late
Beauty lovers, style hunters, and gift-givers take note: this year, many retailers are starting their Black Friday sales early. Early access deals allow you to stock up on favorites from brands you love before all the good stuff sells out (here's looking at you, Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag). Although you can expect many of these deals to last through Black Friday weekend, shopping them early ensures a better selection. Plus, many retailers are offering specials like free shipping and limited-edition gifts with purchase. So, if you see something on sale now and you like it—scoop it up, Early bird deals are often the cream of the crop, like the Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream—which quite literally is a cream to score during this early Black Friday sale.
Byrdie
TikTok Swears by "Hair Cycling" for Healthy, Happy Hair
Whether you wash your hair every day, several times a week, or a few times a month, you probably reach for certain products depending on how your hair feels and looks at that specific moment. Maybe you’ve been hitting the hot tools too hard and need repair and moisture, or your scalp is caked with dry shampoo, and you’re in desperate need of a deep, clarifying cleanse. (Been there.) Perhaps you have a certain routine you cycle through throughout the month to keep your hair looking its best, one you repeat regularly by swapping out shampoos and conditioners.
Byrdie
Ava Lee Shares Her Step-by-Step "Jello Skin" Routine
All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.
Comments / 0