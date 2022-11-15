Read full article on original website
15 women who built companies on social media and booked thousands in revenue share their advice for growing a business
Working women were among the most negatively affected by the pandemic. They're part of a new class of entrepreneurs who are changing business.
Airbnb’s CEO sees a recession opportunity—renting out a single room in your house
Airbnb wants you, me, and our mothers to list our homes on its site. Well, they want to make it easier for hosts to do so, at least. The company unveiled a laundry list of new offerings and updates intended to make it easier for people to host their homes and, cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky tells Fortune, improve the quality of listings.
Identify Hidden Cameras in Your Airbnb or Hotel With This Pocket Gadget
The Anti-Spy Camera Finder uses infrared LEDs to identify hidden camera lenses in outlets, decor, and more.
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip
Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
Do Travel Agents Save You Money?
There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes
Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
For $0, you can now book a room in Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's home. He'll even bake you cookies.
Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, has listed a bedroom in his San Francisco home on the platform — and you can book it for free, hang out with him, and have him bake you cookies, too. "I live here, so I'll be here," Chesky said in a video...
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Is Renting Out His Home...On Airbnb: See The Photos
You can hang out with the CEO and check out memorabilia from its early days in his San Francisco spot.
Inside Crumbs’ return as a digital bakery store appealing to Gen Z
For the first time in nearly a decade, cupcake brand Crumbs is building a presence online. The company plans to spend its marketing budget on social media platforms to reach audiences on TikTok and Instagram. CRUMBS’ COMEBACK STRATEGY. Target nostalgic millennials and introduce the brand to Gen Z. Focus...
23 travel packing cubes that will keep you organized on every trip
Whether you prefer to travel with a duffel bag, checked luggage or just a carry-on bag, packing cubes can make for a much more organized experience. Here are 23 great packing cube options.
As recession looms, Airbnb CEO wants your home to make money
After years of trying to expand into other sectors, the CEO of holiday home giant Airbnb, wants to get back to the basics: helping people make money. - 'Huge business' - In order to face the challenge, more hosts are needed: "We got to help people make money," said Chesky, especially those that are reluctant to open up their properties to strangers.
AI-driven fashion platform Shoptrue constantly learns its users shopping habits
Rather than the typical algorithmic approach such as Amazon, which ranks items based on a strong sales history, Shoptrue is A.I.-driven and continually improves its product recommendations based on purchase behaviors and user engagement. That way, users can have more say on what items they see on their curated feeds.
Airbnb is cracking down on party bookings and identity verification
Airbnb is cracking down on parties booked through its service and will require that all guests in top countries verify their identity for a booking to be successfully completed. The new policies are meant to improve hosting experiences and drive more bookings to the platform. Starting today, Airbnb will require...
French Airline La Compagnie’s ‘Blue Friday Sale’ Will Offer Its All Biz-Class Flights to Europe for $2,000
No matter how deep your pockets, there’s no denying that flights to Europe are getting downright exorbitant. But French airline La Compagnie is hoping to bring you to the old world without having to soak your savings—or sacrifice style. As part of its Blue Friday Sale, from November 18 through November 22, travelers itching for a trip to Milan or Paris can snag a roundtrip business class fare for a flat rate of $2,000 from New York for any vacations from December 1 through October 31, 2023. On average, roundtrip business fares to Paris can easily run as high as $7,000...
I Failed At Solo Female Travel
Somewhere in the middle of a nine-hour bus journey from Tauranga to Wellington, I began to feel like I might be doing the whole solo female travel thing wrong. I’d been singing “Wheels On The Bus” with an eight-year-old girl for the past six hours and was starting to question almost everything I’d been told about going on holiday alone. If this had been a rom-com, I would have ended up next to the love of my life, not babysitting free of charge.
Marriott moves into apartment business
Marriott International is adding upper-upscale and luxury apartment-style rentals to its brand mix with Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy. The move to compete with the likes of Airbnb and other serviced-apartment brands comes at a time when “bleisure,” multi-generational and digital nomad travel trends continue to expand. The product,...
Pre-Book Your Uber Ride and Earn 10% Back In Uber Cash
Just in time for the holidays. Uber announced it is expanding its Uber Travel product globally, following a North American debut this past spring- enabling customers to earn 10% cash back in Uber...
