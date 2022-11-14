Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
12newsnow.com
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by eight aftershocks,...
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Florida judge awards $3M to family of Gabby Petito
The Petitos believe the Laundry family impeded the search for Gabby. A Port Arthur man will spend 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father.
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy Wednesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, cool and breezy. Highs in the middle 50's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.
12newsnow.com
A freeze for some tonight
Drippy, dreary, cold conditions Saturday and again Monday. Warmer by mid-week ahead of storms and warmer temperatures Thanksgiving in SE Texas.
12newsnow.com
Cold night, sunny Thursday afternoon in SE Texas
Light freeze possible Friday Morning ahead of a drippy, dreary, cold Saturday. Warming trend next week ahead of storms possible Thanksgiving.
