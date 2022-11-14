AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.

