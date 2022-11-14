ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
TEXAS STATE
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by eight aftershocks,...
MENTONE, TX
A freeze for some tonight

Drippy, dreary, cold conditions Saturday and again Monday. Warmer by mid-week ahead of storms and warmer temperatures Thanksgiving in SE Texas.

