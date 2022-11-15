Read full article on original website
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?
I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
Here’s Why Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events
Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
Longtime Holiday Lights in Colorado Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to the town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and their future seems questionable. Things are going to look different in...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
Colorado Restaurants that Grand Junction Says are Worth the Drive
Have you ever been on a road trip and stumbled upon an amazing Colorado restaurant that you had never heard of? It's like your tummy just won a tiny food lotto jackpot, especially if you know you'll be back through that area. It's time for something we like to call...
Owl Rescued from Colorado Truck Expected to Recover
What was a close call for a beautiful Colorado owl will likely result in a happy ending as the bird is expected to make a full recovery following being hit by, and stuck inside, a truck. Colorado Owl is Hit By a Truck. The incident more than likely took place...
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Denver Colorado Ranked as One of the Best Sports Cities in America
Slam dunk! Batter up! Touchdown! Goal! However you like to say it, this is good news for Colorado sports fans. A new study from WalletHub has ranked Denver as the eighth-best sports city in the U.S., giving the Mile High City an overall score of 37.75. But what does that...
Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary
The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
Stranger gives Colorado woman unexpected gift
David Awamleh never quite unpacked from one of his numerous moves, but it's a good thing he finally did. He had moved out of a rental home in Bellingham, Washington in 2005, with movers packing up his belongings, which sat in storage for 17 years.He finally decided to unpack all those boxes, furniture and mementos this past September. And in the stockpile of belongings, he found an old suitcase that movers had packed and it felt oddly heavy."I never looked at it," said Awamleh, who now lives in central California. 'I thought it might have my old baseball cards in...
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Colorado lynching victim Preston Porter Jr. remembered after 122 years
A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago. On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon. Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently. "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
