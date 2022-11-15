ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?

I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Here’s Why Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events

Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary

The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stranger gives Colorado woman unexpected gift

David Awamleh never quite unpacked from one of his numerous moves, but it's a good thing he finally did. He had moved out of a rental home in Bellingham, Washington in 2005, with movers packing up his belongings, which sat in storage for 17 years.He finally decided to unpack all those boxes, furniture and mementos this past September. And in the stockpile of belongings, he found an old suitcase that movers had packed and it felt oddly heavy."I never looked at it," said Awamleh, who now lives in central California. 'I thought it might have my old baseball cards in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado lynching victim Preston Porter Jr. remembered after 122 years

A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago.   On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon.   Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently.   "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows

The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy