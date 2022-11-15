Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems
There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
coloradopolitics.com
Next door, federalism impacts abortion debate | BIDLACK
As is pretty much always the case, there are just too many interesting things appearing in Colorado Politics these days, making my job as a commentator challenging (ed: seriously?). As a huge space program nut, I’m tempted to write about the recent launch of the Artemis spacecraft, now on its...
coloradopolitics.com
Eve Lieberman to lead Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Gov. Jared Polis tapped his chief policy advisor Eve Lieberman to be executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Lieberman's new role begins on Jan. 1, leading the office responsible for advancing Colorado’s economy by supporting local and regional business development. Lieberman has served as the governor's chief policy advisor and legislative counsel since 2019, previously working as his chief of staff when Polis was in Congress.
coloradopolitics.com
Mount Blue Sky: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename Mount Evans
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Polis should flex pro-biz muscle
Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands. In the...
coloradopolitics.com
Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK
In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
coloradopolitics.com
Social studies standards warrant review by parents | OPINION
Colorado’s new social studies standards demonstrate why parents need to do their own homework and study what their children are taught in school. The Colorado State Board of Education has adopted newly revised social studies standards that include history, civics, geography, economics and financial literacy after a year-long process that elicited strong opinions from state board members and the public. The social studies review committee presented the proposed standards to the board last November after spending months incorporating directives from the legislature adopted in five bills.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office announced. Polis, who is fully vaccinated, is currently asymptomatic, according to the announcement. Polis had been testing for COVID-19 regularly after being exposed to someone who had the virus. "The governor ... will be working from home with...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company approved $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs. It's the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Dems must deliver after dominant win | NOONAN
Colorado’s voters sent Democrats bright blueberries on Nov. 8. They blew Republicans a raspberry, also known as a razzberry or Bronx cheer. Pundits who said they’d “eat their hat” if unaffiliated voters didn’t go to the GOP get to “eat crow” instead. Not too tasty.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG
ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
coloradopolitics.com
SENGENBERGER | Colorado GOP must learn right lessons
For Colorado Republicans, last Tuesday’s “blood moon” symbolized a political bloodbath — and a clean sweep statewide for Colorado Democrats in the midterms. Nationally, the GOP’s much-anticipated red wave collided with a giant blue wall. No matter what happens in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber. Republicans will hold the majority in the U.S. House, but at best by an estimated three-vote margin.
coloradosun.com
Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.
Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Jared Polis refuses to rule out presidential run
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pulled into a conversation about his future presidential prospects as he appeared on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week. While criticizing the Democratic Party for purportedly over-prioritizing identity and diversity when it comes to its candidates, Maher...
coloradosun.com
The eight Colorado legislative districts Democrats flipped from the GOP this year, from Colorado Springs to the Western Slope
Colorado Democrats were bracing for the possibility that they would lose seats in the state legislature on Election Day. Instead, the party expanded its already sizable majorities in the House and Senate. Democratic candidates flipped districts held by the GOP from Colorado Springs to Loveland to the Roaring Fork Valley,...
coloradopolitics.com
PODIUM | Colorado GOP let anger eat its soul
"What happened on Tuesday in Colorado was an extinction-level event," one of my political strategist friends texted me late last week. From the Republican electoral perspective, he's not wrong. Yet, the sun will rise tomorrow morning, and our mountains will still anchor technicolor sunsets. This place we love is still...
KKTV
WATCH: Investigation into four administrators at southern Colorado charter school
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Starbucks employees go on strike in Colorado. Starbucks employees in Colorado go on strike. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starbucks...
coloradopolitics.com
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
