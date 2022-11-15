ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems

There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Next door, federalism impacts abortion debate | BIDLACK

As is pretty much always the case, there are just too many interesting things appearing in Colorado Politics these days, making my job as a commentator challenging (ed: seriously?). As a huge space program nut, I’m tempted to write about the recent launch of the Artemis spacecraft, now on its...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Eve Lieberman to lead Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Gov. Jared Polis tapped his chief policy advisor Eve Lieberman to be executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Lieberman's new role begins on Jan. 1, leading the office responsible for advancing Colorado’s economy by supporting local and regional business development. Lieberman has served as the governor's chief policy advisor and legislative counsel since 2019, previously working as his chief of staff when Polis was in Congress.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Mount Blue Sky: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename Mount Evans

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Polis should flex pro-biz muscle

Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands. In the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK

In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Social studies standards warrant review by parents | OPINION

Colorado’s new social studies standards demonstrate why parents need to do their own homework and study what their children are taught in school. The Colorado State Board of Education has adopted newly revised social studies standards that include history, civics, geography, economics and financial literacy after a year-long process that elicited strong opinions from state board members and the public. The social studies review committee presented the proposed standards to the board last November after spending months incorporating directives from the legislature adopted in five bills.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office announced. Polis, who is fully vaccinated, is currently asymptomatic, according to the announcement. Polis had been testing for COVID-19 regularly after being exposed to someone who had the virus. "The governor ... will be working from home with...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company approved $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs. It's the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Dems must deliver after dominant win | NOONAN

Colorado’s voters sent Democrats bright blueberries on Nov. 8. They blew Republicans a raspberry, also known as a razzberry or Bronx cheer. Pundits who said they’d “eat their hat” if unaffiliated voters didn’t go to the GOP get to “eat crow” instead. Not too tasty.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG

ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
ALAMOSA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | Colorado GOP must learn right lessons

For Colorado Republicans, last Tuesday’s “blood moon” symbolized a political bloodbath — and a clean sweep statewide for Colorado Democrats in the midterms. Nationally, the GOP’s much-anticipated red wave collided with a giant blue wall. No matter what happens in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber. Republicans will hold the majority in the U.S. House, but at best by an estimated three-vote margin.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.

Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Jared Polis refuses to rule out presidential run

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pulled into a conversation about his future presidential prospects as he appeared on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week. While criticizing the Democratic Party for purportedly over-prioritizing identity and diversity when it comes to its candidates, Maher...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Colorado GOP let anger eat its soul

"What happened on Tuesday in Colorado was an extinction-level event," one of my political strategist friends texted me late last week. From the Republican electoral perspective, he's not wrong. Yet, the sun will rise tomorrow morning, and our mountains will still anchor technicolor sunsets. This place we love is still...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy