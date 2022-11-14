ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17

MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Kiwanis fuel raffle winners pay it forward

LACONIA — Congratulations to the Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle winners, Sharon and Tom Salemme. The Salemme’s are donating a portion of their winnings to the Belknap House. Their “pay it forward” intention says much about our wonder-filled Lakes Region community enabling this year's annual Kiwanis raffle to not only benefit the Laconia Kiwanis club but also the Belknap House, Laconia’s year-round shelter helping families in need. Belknap House is one of Kiwanis partners in support and service.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Tree lighting, holiday fair coming up at Gilford Community Church

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church is set to welcome visitors from across the region for several family-friendly events this holiday season, beginning with a Community Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. After the tree lighting, carols will be sung outdoors followed by a brief service led...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8

GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bid early on dozens of high value Items starting Nov. 25 at the Childfren's Auction

LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home

TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance

LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock pilots discounted lift tickets for county residents

GILFORD — Belknap County residents of all ages will be able to purchase $45 day passes this winter, senior management said at Wednesday’s Gunstock Area Commission meeting. The pilot program is one that Gunstock Mountain Resort management and the commission have had in their sights for months — since long before the disruptions of the summer.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 155 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
MANCHESTER, NH
ezfavorites.com

Cheshire Medical Center names new, permanent Chief Nursing Officer

KEENE, NH – Cheshire Medical Center has named its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). According to a news release, Anne Tyrol, MHA, MSN, RN, CEN, CENP, is taking over the position. She’s been the acting CNO for the last four months and officially took over the position permanently on October 30th.
KEENE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy