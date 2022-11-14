Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Kiwanis fuel raffle winners pay it forward
LACONIA — Congratulations to the Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle winners, Sharon and Tom Salemme. The Salemme’s are donating a portion of their winnings to the Belknap House. Their “pay it forward” intention says much about our wonder-filled Lakes Region community enabling this year's annual Kiwanis raffle to not only benefit the Laconia Kiwanis club but also the Belknap House, Laconia’s year-round shelter helping families in need. Belknap House is one of Kiwanis partners in support and service.
laconiadailysun.com
Tree lighting, holiday fair coming up at Gilford Community Church
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church is set to welcome visitors from across the region for several family-friendly events this holiday season, beginning with a Community Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. After the tree lighting, carols will be sung outdoors followed by a brief service led...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
laconiadailysun.com
Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
laconiadailysun.com
Bid early on dozens of high value Items starting Nov. 25 at the Childfren's Auction
LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
laconiadailysun.com
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
laconiadailysun.com
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance
LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business
MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St. The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international...
manchesterinklink.com
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock pilots discounted lift tickets for county residents
GILFORD — Belknap County residents of all ages will be able to purchase $45 day passes this winter, senior management said at Wednesday’s Gunstock Area Commission meeting. The pilot program is one that Gunstock Mountain Resort management and the commission have had in their sights for months — since long before the disruptions of the summer.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 155 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
newhampshirebulletin.com
State seeking $13 million to relocate Lakes Region backup 911 center, fire dispatch
With a potential buyer interested in the former Laconia State School, the Department of Safety has asked lawmakers for permission to use $13 million in federal pandemic aid to relocate the backup 911 center and a fire dispatch agency located on the site. Under the plan, the state would build...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
lpgasmagazine.com
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
manchesterinklink.com
Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
ezfavorites.com
Cheshire Medical Center names new, permanent Chief Nursing Officer
KEENE, NH – Cheshire Medical Center has named its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). According to a news release, Anne Tyrol, MHA, MSN, RN, CEN, CENP, is taking over the position. She’s been the acting CNO for the last four months and officially took over the position permanently on October 30th.
Comments / 0