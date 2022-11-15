ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stlucieco.gov

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Gauge Impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida Businesses

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the activation of the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gauge the impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida businesses. Survey responses will assist the state in expediting recovery efforts by providing data on the needs of affected businesses. On Nov. 10, Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy