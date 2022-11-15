ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS News

Sports wagering apps offering early sign-up incentives to Marylanders

BALTIMORE -- Maryland sports fans are filled with anticipation as they await the launch of mobile sports betting next Wednesday. Mobile sports betting apps awarded licenses this week are also offering early sign-up incentives, offering free wagers. In a regular sports bet, you receive your winning and the amount you...
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Maryland preparing to allow online sports wagering by Thanksgiving

Delaware was the first state after Nevada to adopt single-game sports wagering in 2018, but will soon be surrounded by states taking those wagers online. Pennsylvania and New Jersey already allow sports wagers on mobile and desktop devices, and a Maryland commission paved the path for 10 companies to begin setting up operations in the Free State.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mobile sports betting to launch in Maryland the day before Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- Mobile sports wagering will launch in Maryland just in time for Thanksgiving Maryland Lottery officials on Thursday announced mobile wagering will launch Wednesday, Nov. 23. Three entities awarded licenses Wednesday by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, also known as SWARC, said they won't be ready for the Wednesday launch. Those are:   Greenmount OTB LLCLong Shot's LLCMaryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)The remaining seven entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch next Wednesday, Maryland Lottery and Gaming told WJZ. Those seven entities are:Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)BetMGM Maryland Sports LLCCrown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)Riverboat on the Potomac LLC Entities not ready by next Wednesday will be given clearance to launch as soon as they have met all the requirements, officials said. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
MARYLAND STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Betfred and DraftKings launch sportsbook products in Maryland

DraftKings and Betfred have become the latest operators to announce their entry into the Maryland sports betting market. Betfred’s physical sportsbook will go live from today (November 18), while DraftKings’ sportsbook app is set to launch on November 23. Both operators completed the mandatory early access test period,...
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UAB at LSU odds, picks and predictions

The UAB Blazers (5-5) visit Tiger Stadium to take on the 7th-ranked LSU Tigers (8-2) Saturday. Kickoff for this non-conference tilt is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UAB vs. LSU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sportsnaut

MaximBet shuttering sportsbook operation

The Carousel Group announced that MaximBet has ceased operations, joining the growing list of sportsbooks to shut down. The sportsbook originally began as SportsBetting.com and was licensed in Colorado before rebranding last year as part of a partnership with Maxim magazine. It counted rap star Nicki Minaj and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon among its investors as it attempted to differentiate itself as a sports and entertainment product.
COLORADO STATE

