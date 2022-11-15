Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE -- Maryland sports fans are filled with anticipation as they await the launch of mobile sports betting next Wednesday. Mobile sports betting apps awarded licenses this week are also offering early sign-up incentives, offering free wagers. In a regular sports bet, you receive your winning and the amount you...
Delaware was the first state after Nevada to adopt single-game sports wagering in 2018, but will soon be surrounded by states taking those wagers online. Pennsylvania and New Jersey already allow sports wagers on mobile and desktop devices, and a Maryland commission paved the path for 10 companies to begin setting up operations in the Free State.
BALTIMORE -- Mobile sports wagering will launch in Maryland just in time for Thanksgiving Maryland Lottery officials on Thursday announced mobile wagering will launch Wednesday, Nov. 23. Three entities awarded licenses Wednesday by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, also known as SWARC, said they won't be ready for the Wednesday launch. Those are: Greenmount OTB LLCLong Shot's LLCMaryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)The remaining seven entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch next Wednesday, Maryland Lottery and Gaming told WJZ. Those seven entities are:Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)BetMGM Maryland Sports LLCCrown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)Riverboat on the Potomac LLC Entities not ready by next Wednesday will be given clearance to launch as soon as they have met all the requirements, officials said. This is a developing story and will be updated.
DraftKings and Betfred have become the latest operators to announce their entry into the Maryland sports betting market. Betfred’s physical sportsbook will go live from today (November 18), while DraftKings’ sportsbook app is set to launch on November 23. Both operators completed the mandatory early access test period,...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legalized sports betting in Ohio is fast approaching. The launch is set for January 1, 2023, and prospective bettors in Ohio can use...
The veteran hasn’t played since Week 3, after suffering an injury.
The UAB Blazers (5-5) visit Tiger Stadium to take on the 7th-ranked LSU Tigers (8-2) Saturday. Kickoff for this non-conference tilt is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UAB vs. LSU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The...
The Carousel Group announced that MaximBet has ceased operations, joining the growing list of sportsbooks to shut down. The sportsbook originally began as SportsBetting.com and was licensed in Colorado before rebranding last year as part of a partnership with Maxim magazine. It counted rap star Nicki Minaj and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon among its investors as it attempted to differentiate itself as a sports and entertainment product.
