BALTIMORE -- Mobile sports wagering will launch in Maryland just in time for Thanksgiving Maryland Lottery officials on Thursday announced mobile wagering will launch Wednesday, Nov. 23. Three entities awarded licenses Wednesday by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, also known as SWARC, said they won't be ready for the Wednesday launch. Those are: Greenmount OTB LLCLong Shot's LLCMaryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)The remaining seven entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch next Wednesday, Maryland Lottery and Gaming told WJZ. Those seven entities are:Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)BetMGM Maryland Sports LLCCrown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)Riverboat on the Potomac LLC Entities not ready by next Wednesday will be given clearance to launch as soon as they have met all the requirements, officials said. This is a developing story and will be updated.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO