ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

The Crème de la Mer Cream With ‘Miracle Broth’ Just Got a Miracle 43% Off Discount Online

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon may be best known for its selection of sale-priced home goods and electronics , but the site is also a great place to score deals on premium beauty brands .

Case in point: the Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream just got a super rare discount on Amazon, with the site offering the La Mer moisturizer on sale for a whopping 43% off .

Regularly $520+, the La Mer Moisturizing Cream is just $295 as of this writing (for comparison, it’s selling for $570 on Sephora.com ). This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for La Mer Cream online since last summer.

Buy: La Mer ‘Crème The ‘ The Moisturizing Cream, 3.4 Ounce $295.00

This ultra-rich moisturizer has been a celeb favorite for years, beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, to name a few. La Mer’s “secret” ingredient: their so-called “Miracle Broth,” which is derived from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils and a mix of vitamins and minerals.

The combination of ingredients creates a super thick and hydrating formula that helps with everything from dry skin to wrinkles. La Mer says its moisturizing cream is also great to help calm skin irritation and redness, and it’s gentle enough even for those with sensitive skin .

We use the La Mer moisturizer daily, and in our honest review, the nourishing formula keeps our skin hydrated all day long. Unlike other face creams, which can be goopy and greasy, La Mer applies evenly and leaves a nice matte finish. From our experience, our skin has felt softer and smoother, while looking firmer and more “lifted.”

Keep in mind that the La Mer cream does not include SPF, so if you’ll be in the sun, you’ll want to apply a sunscreen on top of the moisturizer before you head out. It also makes a great night cream .

Buy: La Mer ‘Crème The ‘ The Moisturizing Cream, 3.4 Ounce $295.00

Regularly $520+, you can find Crème de La Mer on Amazon right now from just $295 . This beauty deal is not tied to any specific promotion or sale so we recommend adding the cream to your cart before the offer expires. The La Mer moisturizing cream boast a 5-star rating from 74% of reviewers on Amazon, who attest that this is an authentic La Mer product available to buy online.

Another way to find La Mer on sale or for cheap online? Nordstrom often has special offers on Crème de La Mer products and the moisturizing cream is available starting from $100 right now on Nordstrom.com .

You can also find it as part of this travel kit, which is on sale for just $95 at Nordstrom (regularly $187+). It’s a great way to test out the La Mer cream for yourself at a discounted price.

Buy Nordstrom La Mer Moisture Collection $95

The site is also offering the above kit as free gift with purchase . You’ll get a chic cosmetics bag and deluxe samples of Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream (0.23 oz.), The Eye Concentrate (0.1 oz.), The Renewal Oil (0.16 oz.) and The Intensive Revitalizing Mask (0.4 oz.) with any La Mer purchase over $375 . This is a $187 value that you’re getting for free.

This is one of the best La Mer deals online right now, since you’d normally pay well in the $300 range for just the cream itself. Getting all the free La Mer items is the cherry on top. See full details here .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rolling Stone

Robby Krieger, Estate of Ray Manzarek Sell the Doors Rights to Primary Wave Music

Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced Monday that it has acquired the rights of guitarist Robby Krieger and late keyboardist Ray Manzarek pertaining to their band, the Doors. It includes the Doors’ music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, merchandise rights, and income. The deal does not include the late Jim Morrison entities’ and drummer John Densmore’s interests. The financial terms of what Primary Wave Music described as a “monumental acquisition” have not been disclosed, but it includes their classic hits such as “Break on Through (to the Other Side),” “Light My Fire,” “Hello, I Love You,” “People Are Strange,” “Riders on the...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Rolling Stone

How boygenius Replicated Rolling Stone’s 1994 Nirvana Cover

In January 1994, Nirvana graced the cover of Rolling Stone in matching pinstripe suits. 28 years later, boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — are bringing it to a new generation. The new cover features the indie supergroup posing as each member: Baker is drummer Dave Grohl, Bridgers is Kurt Cobain, and Dacus is bassist Krist Novoselic. The original 1994 image was shot by Mark Seliger, while this time boygenius was photographed by Ryan Pfluger. “The reason why I said yes to this cover was because it was three queer ladies that I really think are fucking awesome,”...
Rolling Stone

Looks Weird, Works Great: Try These Red Light Therapy Masks for Smoother Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ensuring that your skin stays clean and healthy throughout your life starts and ends with your skincare routine. This doesn’t involve selling your soul or spending an unreasonable amount of money. Instead, identifying an array of key products, such as a trusted cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen, and implementing them into your daily routine. Your skincare routine may not resemble your friends’ or the people you follow on social media, and that’s okay; everyone’s skin isn’t the same and...
Rolling Stone

Yes, Ariana Grande Is Still a Singer. She’s Literally Filming a Musical

Ariana Grande took a brief moment away from filming a literal musical to reassure any worried fans that, yes, she is still a singer with an a cappella rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on TikTok.  The short video did seem to be in response to some rather flummoxing concerns from fans about what Grande’s been up to, with Grande dropping a caption in the corner (done in the extremely-online sarcastic font) that read, “Why aren’t you a singer anymore?!?!” As Grande noted right below that, she is currently “on set filming two musical movies all day every day” — those...
Rolling Stone

Trump Looks to Ditch His Own Social Media Site

In the months ahead of what’s likely to be a brutal Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign are laying the groundwork for his big, bombastic return to major social media platforms. Such a return, though, would inevitably involve Trump screwing over one of his own companies — and he’s been telling confidants that he is prepared to do just that. When Trump first founded Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), he agreed to a “social media exclusivity term” that required him to “first channel any and all social media communications” to his Truth Social account for six...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Gunna Drops First Post-Prison Verse on New Song ‘Brodies’

While the rap community has largely shunned Gunna since his release from prison last month, he’s found a willing collaborator in German rapper Ufo361, with whom Gunna has dropped “Brodies,” his first new music of 2023. The two rappers also shared their new video for the track Friday, with Gunna’s verse also marking his first since his release from prison in Dec. 2022 after reaching a plea deal related to his role in the YSL trial. Gunna doesn’t touch on his recent troubles in his feature verse on “Brodies” — in fact, it’s unclear when the verse and video was recorded,...
Rolling Stone

On His New Single, Yvngxchris Pays Homage to XXXTentacion

Today would have been XXXTentacion’s 25th birthday. The quarter-century mark is a milestone that too many artists don’t get to see due to the type of gun violence that XXX succumbed to on June 18th, 2018 (the same day that rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed at age 21). The shooting was an abrupt end to the whirlwind life of one of the rap world’s most polarizing artists. The Florida-raised musician allegedly committed abuses that made him a reviled figure in many circles, but his legacy isn’t that simple for members of Gen Z like rapper Yvngxchris, who...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Can We Please Just Let the M&Ms F–k?

Listen, plain M&Ms are, objectively, among the worst candies on the market. They are dry. They are tasteless. With their candy coating removed, they look like something that came out of your third grade classroom rabbit’s ass. And yet, somehow, improbably, the candy you dreaded seeing in your bag on Halloween has become a major flashpoint in the culture wars, with Mars, the parent company for M&Ms, playing right into sweaty red-faced vloggers’ and right-wing news anchors’ hands. It all started last year, when the brand announced that it would be revamping its classic sexy Green M&M by giving her...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

XXXTentacion Estate Releases Lil Uzi Vert Collab ‘I’m Not Human‘ on Late Rapper’s Birthday

XXXTentacion would have turned 25 today, and to celebrate the late rap star‘s birthday, his estate released a touching, guitar-backed ballad featuring Lil Uzi Vert, titled “I’m Not Human.” The opening verse starts with XXX referencing Slipknot’s “Snuff,” as he sings, “Bury all your secrets in my skin/Come away with innocence/And leave me with my sins/Air around me feels just like a cage.” After the song’s chorus, Lil Uzi Vert joins for a second verse as they both repeat the refrain, “I’m not a human,” before a solo verse from Lil Uzi where the rapper reflects, “Tell you that life is...
Rolling Stone

Meat Loaf’s Daughters Share Video Tribute on Anniversary of His Death

To mark the one-year anniversary of Meat Loaf’s death, the legendary singer’s daughters shared a video tribute to their father, featuring “career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before.” “Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time,” Pearl and Amanda Aday, the daughters of Michael “Meat Loaf” Aday, wrote late Friday, Jan. 20 on Instagram. “To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our great friend and brilliant filmmaker,...
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

As promised, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady. The Diane Warren-penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The video for the track features the singers involved (sans Harry) delivering their verses while wearing bedazzled Brady jerseys: Parton, who starred...
Rolling Stone

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Suffered ‘30 Plus Broken Bones’ in Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed the extent of the injuries he endured in a snow plow accident in a new social media update about his recovery Saturday. Alongside a photo of the Hawkeye actor now out of the hospital and receiving physical therapy, Renner wrote that he suffered “30 plus broken bones” following the New Year’s Day accident near his Lake Tahoe-area home.  Renner was hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition with chest trauma and other injuries after the incident, and wasn’t discharged until earlier this week. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’

Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.” Young and Crosby met in early 1966 when Buffalo Springfield opened for the Byrds at club dates all across Los Angeles. Three years later, Neil Young joined Crosby, Stills, and Nash for their...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Cruel World Festival 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets to Perform

Cruel World Festival will return to Pasadena, California, with comeback performances from Siouxsie – whose last North American performance dates back 15 years – and Love and Rockets, who last performed as a group in 2008. The lineup also features Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, and Echo & the Bunnyman. Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Cruel World will host performances by the Human League, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Animotion, the Vapors, Riki, GVLLOW, Urban Heat, the Soft Moon, Aurat, Gang of Four, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, ABC, Twin Tribes, the Motels, Ela Minus,...
PASADENA, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy