ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Long Troubled ASA College Loses its Accreditation

By Max Siegelbaum
Documented
Documented
 3 days ago

ASA College, a for-profit school based in NYC that targets immigrant students, has lost its accreditation. Plagued by years of legal troubles which include consumer fraud, sexual assault allegations and rogue leadership, the college has reached the end of the line with Middle States Commission on Higher Education , the nation’s leading college accreditation bureau.

In its decision released on November 11, Middle States said that ASA College failed to provide quality education, failed to pay employees in a timely manner and failed to prove the college is operational, among other issues.

Last month, as Documented previously reported , the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) found that ASA advertisements were deceptively promising low-income immigrant students that the college could help them stay in the country and provide them with $4,000-$8,000 “gifts” upon graduation. The college was forced to pay $112,500 in civil penalties.

Jessica Ranucci, the Coordinating Attorney of the Special Litigation Unit with New York Legal Assistance Group, says that over the past few years they have worked with about a dozen students who have sought help with student loan debt accumulated at ASA College. Many are international students who were duped by ASA’s ads.

“There are a lot of immigrants that go to ASA, and absolutely those ads that you saw that promise people visas are deeply problematic and seem to target immigrants,”  she said.

As Ranucci sees it, ASA marketing practices are explicitly defrauding vulnerable students as a means to profit off of federal and state student financial aid.

“In our experience, they often use misleading or outright false statements to induce students to enroll,” she said. “Their graduation rates are really low. Even the people who do graduate a lot all of them earn minimum wage. They’re a for-profit company so federal money flows into their pockets.”

A former executive at ASA spoke to Documented about the internal struggles at the college, which has campuses in Brooklyn and Manhattan. According to Meagen Rockenbach, ASA’s former director of digital marketing, the school’s owner and former president Alex Shchegol has been secretly controlling the school’s day-to-day operations, even though he resigned amid a sexual assault scandal.

Shchegol was fired in 2019 after at least 10 women accused him of sexual harassment and rape. Then, in 2021, Shchegol briefly regained control of the college and fired the entire board of directors, only to resign again in January 2022.

Although Shchegol maintained no official position at ASA, he continued to exert influence on the overall marketing and other aspects of the school, Rockenbach said. Even as the school was under investigation for deceptive marking, Rockenbach claims that Shchegol wanted to run the ads that the DCWP found to be illegal.

“He wanted me to run those ads on Facebook while they were being investigated and I said no,” she said. “He didn’t understand why they were problematic.”

In addition to allegations of Shchegol’s improprieties, in 2014, the college faced a class action lawsuit for allegedly taking advantage of low-income minority students by misrepresenting its certificate and degree programs as a way to pocket millions of dollars of federal and state student financial aid. The suit was ultimately dismissed in 2015 but they refiled and the case was settled in 2016. Just last year, the college was placed under probation and was in danger of losing its accreditation for the very same thing.

Rockenbach’s allegation that the college consistently failed to pay her in a timely manner was among the numerous reasons that first prompted the Middle States Commission in October 2022 to require ASA to submit a show cause report , which was the final opportunity for the college to prove that it is meeting Middle States accreditation requirements. The school failed.

“The immediate adverse action to withdraw accreditation from ASA College reflects the seriousness with which the Middle States Commission on Higher Education takes our commitment to quality assurance,” said Middle States President Dr. Heather F. Perfetti.

ASA’s accreditation will officially expire on March 1, 2023, which will revoke the college’s access to federal funding and its state license to operate. That could happen even sooner if the school fails to submit a report by December 9 showing that the school immediately notified staff, faculty, and current and prospective students of the withdrawal of accreditation as well as provided accurate information regarding the school’s accreditation status on its website.

The college has the right to appeal the decision. Middle States declined to answer any specific questions about ASA College.

ALSO READ

For-Profit ASA College Deceived Immigrant Students, NYC Says

BY Amir Khafagy Oct 07, 2022

Chinese Students in the US Caught Up in Geopolitics and Trump's Immigration Crackdown

BY Rong Xiaoqing Jan 08, 2021

Is This What We Consider ‘a Good Education’?

BY Hannah Bae Oct 25, 2019

The New York Legal Assistance Group is operating a free hotline for ASA students at 212-659-6166 or ASAHotline@nylag.org

The post The Long Troubled ASA College Loses its Accreditation appeared first on Documented .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qchron.com

Asian students under attack, again, by DOE

On Nov. 4, a working group appointed by the city Department of Education released its recommendations for revising the formula for funding NYC’s public schools. This funding formula known as “Fair Student Funding” accounts for about 65 percent of what school principals receive to cover teacher salaries and other expenses. The formula is designed so that a high-needs student (e.g., low state test score, English language learner or student with disability, etc.) would bring more funding to a school as he or she typically requires more resources for support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation

The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

A new high school in NYC embraces a mix of in-person and virtual learning

Starting freshman year this September at Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School, River Wedding felt overwhelmed by its hulking campus with more than 3,500 other students.The 15-year-old quickly sought advice from their middle school guidance counselor. Within days, they transferred to a city-run program called A School Without Walls, joining its inaugural class of 55 ninth graders.“There was like nine people in the class,” said River, who uses they/them pronouns. “I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Walentas Family Foundation gives $400K to 20 Brooklyn schools

The Walentas Family Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood School Grants. For the 2022-2023 school year, 20 Brooklyn schools will receive a total of approximately $400,000 in grant funding to support diverse initiatives for students in grades K-12, including career training, experiential education, professional development, finance, and after-school programs. Since its founding in 2013, the Neighborhood School Grants program has distributed $3.4 million to Brooklyn schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Medical personnel and home health care assistants are among the fastest growing professions. Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city. The New Jewish Home operates residential and assisted care homes in the region. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CityLimits.org

City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report

Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
smartcitiesdive.com

NYC launches housing-first pilot

New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallasexpress.com

NYC Workers’ Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate Denied

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a request for a stay made by New York City employees who are currently challenging the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The City of New York had previously rejected a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules

New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. Claudia Irizarry Aponte, The City This article was originally published on Nov […] The post Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
991
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy