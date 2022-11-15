Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Leading Executives Explore the Power of the Female Perspective
Fremantle’s Coty Cagliolo, Dopamine’s Fidela Navarro, The Mediapro Studio’s Catalina Porto and BBC Studios’ Karina Dolgiej joined Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, at MIP Cancun today for the panel MIP Cancun Talk: Women at the Helm. The conversation began with Bowen-Tombari asking about the experiences...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms Live-Action Adaptation Plans for Fan-Favorite Story
The future of the Star Wars universe remains a huge mystery to a lot of fans and if you've been following the franchise post-Skywalker saga, you're very much aware that Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted their focus momentarily to stories taking place in different eras from the past. Well, it...
I've been an actor on Disney Channel and cast shows for Netflix. Now I'm an executive producer — here's how I networked my way through Hollywood.
Dru Davis, 28, used his rapport with directors to get into casting, then produce a film that got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
Complex
This A1 Cast of Canon Creatives Share Their Tips For Success
If there’s one thing that Canon knows, it’s quality. For the better part of a century Canon has delivered A1 quality when it comes to their products, so it’s no surprise that they’d stand alongside a superstar cast of iconic photographers and filmmakers to bring out the true value and range of Canon Products as part of their Canon Influencer Program.
AdWeek
David Zaslav Continues to Defend HBO Max Mass Cancellations and Removals
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continued to defend the cancellation of multiple HBO Max shows and bigger-budget movies, along with eliminating dozens of titles from the streaming service, as a necessary business decision. When Discovery and WarnerMedia merged earlier this year, several unanticipated issues came up as some assets...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
tvinsider.com
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Deepak Chopra Boards Vikas Khanna’s Documentary Short ‘Barefoot Empress’ as Executive Producer
Deepak Chopra has boarded Vikas Khanna’s documentary short “Barefoot Empress” as executive producer. In the film, Khanna, a Michelin starred chef and filmmaker, tells the story of 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma (pictured above) as she realizes her dream of getting an education by joining a first-grade class in India. In the trailer she can be seen soaking up a lesson amidst a classroom of girls a tenth of her age. “I’m not ashamed to be sitting in a classroom with students of my great-grandchildren’s age,” she says. Academy Award nominee Doug Roland produces the film, which will be used to raise funds for...
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
World Screen News
Survivor Returns to Colombia
After a 15-year break, Survivor is returning to Colombia, with RCN producing a new version of Banijay Rights’ adventure-reality megaformat for 2023. The deal for Survivor, La Isla de los Famosos was announced as MIP Cancun draws to a close in Mexico today and follows the return of the brand—marking its 25th anniversary this year—to the U.K. on BBC One and iPlayer.
World Screen News
Viaplay Adapting Viveca Sten’s Crime Novels
Viaplay has ordered a six-part adaptation of the hit crime novels The Åre Murders from best-selling Swedish author Viveca Sten. In the series, Stockholm police officer Hanna Ahlander takes refuge from her personal and professional problems in the northern Swedish village of Åre but is quickly drawn into an investigation when a young woman disappears on St. Lucia’s Day. Sten will serve as executive producer.
Award-winning actor John Leguizamo says the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood is 'cultural apartheid'
John Leguizamo says Latinos shouldn't have to hide their heritage to be considered for lead roles, and there should be more representation overall.
World Screen News
BBC One, Amazon Freevee Commission Two Brothers Thriller
The BBC and Amazon Freevee have commissioned Boat Story, produced by Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media International. Written by Harry and Jack Williams, the 6×1-hour thriller is about two ordinary people who the world has turned its back on and whether they’re willing—or desperate enough—to do something crazy to get what they want in life.
DNEG Announces New Visual Effects and Animation Studio in Sydney; First Project is “Furiosa” with Director George Miller
LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, in coordination with New South Wales (NSW) Government, today outlined plans for a new VFX and animation studio in Sydney, Australia. The new studio, which will be located in Pyrmont, within Sydney’s Tech Central district, is slated to open in early 2023 and will have a total capacity of up to 500 seats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005181/en/ (L-R) Doug Mitchell (Producer, “Furiosa”), Dominic Perrottet (Premier of New South Wales), George Miller (Director/Producer, “Furiosa”) on the New South Wales set of “Furiosa,” an original stand-alone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse characters from the multiple Oscar®-winning global smash, “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Visual effects work for the film will be led by the new Sydney studio of industry leading VFX and animation company DNEG. (Photo: Business Wire)
Saudi Animation Company Manga Productions Strikes Landmark Deal to License ‘Grendizer’ TV, Theme Park Rights Across Middle East
Rising Saudi animation studio Manga Productions has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese company Dynamic Planning to license all rights across the Middle East to “Grendizer,” the iconic anime series featuring a super robot with shiny golden helmet horns. The deal for this IP, which has been massively popular in the Arab world since the 1980s, includes using the anime’s characters “in amusement parks and events in the Middle East,” the two companies said in a joint statement. Created by Go Nagai, “Grendizer” is part of the “Mazinger” trilogy, which consists of “Mazinger Z,” “Great Mazinger” and “UFO Robot Grendizer.” Grendizer, the...
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
Homegrown streamer Vidio is Indonesia's most-watched platform, beating global giants. The key to their success, Vidio says? Championing local filmmaking.
Hollywood's Diversity 'Blacklash' Has Started, Says Producer Effie Brown
"America's sweetheart" Gabrielle Union shines in one of her grittiest roles yet in 'The Inspection'.
‘Andor:’ First Two Episodes Will Air Across Disney Platforms Ahead of Finale (TV News Roundup)
In the lead-up to the upcoming “Andor” finale on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company will air the first two episodes of the series across networks including ABC, FX and Freeform, and also make it available to view on sister streamer Hulu. “Andor” episodes “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me” will be made available on the following schedule across the Thanksgiving holiday, with Hulu offering an extended streaming window: ABC: Wednesday November 23, 9 p.m. ET FX: Thursday, November 24, 9 p.m. ET Freeform: Friday, November 25, 9 p.m. ET Hulu: Available from November 23 through December 7 The two-episode finale for the Disney+ “Star Wars” series,...
World Screen News
Host & Presenters Revealed for 2022 International Emmy Awards
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the host of the 2022 International Emmy Awards to be Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette and unveiled the presenter lineup. Jillette, half of the Emmy Award-winning magic duo Penn & Teller, will host the 50th awards ceremony on November...
Comments / 0