The Wonder, a new Florence Pugh movie that began streaming on Netflix today, is not exactly a cheery holiday watch. This new historical drama—which is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who also adapted the screenplay—tells the story of an English nurse named Lib (played by Florence Pugh), who is sent to a rural village in 1862 Ireland for a very unusual nursing job. She’s been asked by the Catholic Church to “watch” a young girl, Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten in four months, since the day she turned 11. The Catholic Church, looking for a bonafide miracle, wants Nurse Lib to observe Anna to determine whether or not she’s telling the truth.

