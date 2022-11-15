Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Bustle
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
‘RRR’ Sequel in Works from S.S. Rajamouli, Whose Screenwriter Father Is ‘Working on the Story’
“RRR” will be getting a part two. Director S.S. Rajamouli confirmed during a screening in Chicago that a sequel to his blockbuster period action film is in the works. “My father is the story writer for all my films,” Rajamouli said, via Variety. “We discussed a bit about [‘RRR 2’] and he’s working on the story.” Rajamouli’s father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, penned the first film. “RRR” made history as the most expensive Indian film with a reported budget of $72 million. The Telugu-language movie centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri Sitarama...
Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show
EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
Is ‘The Wonder’ Based on a True Story? Florence Pugh’s Netflix Movie Was Inspired by Fasting Girl Sarah Jacobs
The Wonder, a new Florence Pugh movie that began streaming on Netflix today, is not exactly a cheery holiday watch. This new historical drama—which is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who also adapted the screenplay—tells the story of an English nurse named Lib (played by Florence Pugh), who is sent to a rural village in 1862 Ireland for a very unusual nursing job. She’s been asked by the Catholic Church to “watch” a young girl, Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten in four months, since the day she turned 11. The Catholic Church, looking for a bonafide miracle, wants Nurse Lib to observe Anna to determine whether or not she’s telling the truth.
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
Margot Robbie Says ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead at Disney
The pirate’s life is no longer for Margot Robbie. After Robbie and “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson announced in 2020 a female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff, Robbie recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that the project is dead in the water at Disney. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said of Disney. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for...
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama. More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
‘Skin’ Actress Mary Stuart Masterson Signs With Paradigm
EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. She was previously repped by Buchwald. Masterson recently starred in the A24 feature film Skin, which is an adaptation of Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-winning short, alongside Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga. She also has starred in the psychological thriller Daniel Isn’t Real as well as independent features Isle of Hope and As You Are, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. Her film credits also include Benny & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Insurgents, The Sisters, Leo, West of Here, The Book of Stars, Digging to China, Heaven’s...
World Screen News
BBC One, Amazon Freevee Commission Two Brothers Thriller
The BBC and Amazon Freevee have commissioned Boat Story, produced by Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media International. Written by Harry and Jack Williams, the 6×1-hour thriller is about two ordinary people who the world has turned its back on and whether they’re willing—or desperate enough—to do something crazy to get what they want in life.
Collider
Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis & More Join 'Freaky Tales'
EOne and Macro’s upcoming drama Freaky Tales has assembled an A-list cast to bring its original story to life. According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, and Jack Champion have been cast to play the main roles in the drama. The cast is rounded out by Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist, and Michelle Farrah Huang.
World Screen News
Lifetime Greenlights Four New Female-Led Movies
Lifetime has ordered four new films for its Ripped from the Headlines slate, all centering on notorious women who fanned the flames of news headlines with their criminal behavior. The films are set to premiere on back-to-back Saturdays beginning January 14. The first to debut will be How to Murder...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Jim Jarmusch Jokingly Floats Theory About Cate Blanchett’s Criminal DNA, Dissects Writing Process in Marrakech Masterclass
Jim Jarmusch was a hot ticket at the Marrakech International Film Festival this week as seasoned cinema professionals, film students and high school kids packed out a rare on-stage conversation with the U.S. director. The 300-strong audience were not disappointed as Jarmusch shared insights into his 40-year career. “I am a self-proclaimed dilettante, not in a negative way, because life is short, and all the incredible things you can learn or be interested in, it’s insane to me. I’ve become interested in many things, mycology, the study of fungi, ornithology, history of European motorcycles,” he said. The Ohio-raised filmmaker said he owed a...
thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: The Biggest Differences Between the Netflix Movie and Best-Selling Novel
In 2015, novelist Jessica Knoll released her book Luckiest Girl Alive. The novel went on to The New York Times Bestseller list. With all the hype surrounding the book, the film rights to the story were quickly picked up by Lionsgate, with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Pacific Standard, set to produce the film. While quite unusual …
A.V. Club
Kristen Stewart to make her feature directorial debut with The Chronology Of Water
Newly christened Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart will now take on her first full-length directorial project, with the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, The Chronology Of Water. The Father’s Imogen Poots will lead the film as the renowned author and teacher. “Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically,” Stewart says,...
World Screen News
Host & Presenters Revealed for 2022 International Emmy Awards
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the host of the 2022 International Emmy Awards to be Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette and unveiled the presenter lineup. Jillette, half of the Emmy Award-winning magic duo Penn & Teller, will host the 50th awards ceremony on November...
