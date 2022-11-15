Read full article on original website
Top Biden economic adviser Cecilia Rouse leaving after midterm elections
A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to the university. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
House Republicans could pose threat to President Biden's agenda
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become the next House speaker, is signaling plans for multiple investigations into the Biden administration once the GOP has the majority in the House. Axios national politics reporter Sophia Cai joins CBS News to discuss what the next two years in Congress could look like.
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Trumps had role in fraud scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company's trial
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in court Thursday, describing how Donald Trump and two of his children allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities. Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or at times Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., signed checks to pay up to $100,000...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Senator James Risch: NATO is "as strong as it's ever been" amid war in Ukraine
Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian calls for a "short truce." Idaho Senator James Risch also spoke at the conference, and he joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to talk about the war in Ukraine, NATO's response, and the latest threats from North Korea.
Republicans on House Judiciary panel focus on first White House target
With the House Judiciary Committee's gavel and subpoena power close at hand, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is getting ready to launch his first investigations of the Biden administration, starting Friday with what he has recently referred to as the administration's "anti-parent directives." It's the type of request from House Republicans that the White House is describing as politically motivated, as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Garland made the announcement at a news conference on Friday and said Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership position
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is stepping down as Democratic leader of the House. The Democratic representative from California became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House in 2007. She says it is time for the next generation of Democrats to take over the party's leadership. CBS News is joined by a panel of guests to discuss the significance of the Speaker's decision.
Democratic pollster John Anzalone joins 'The Takeout'
Democratic pollster John Anzalone joins Major Garrett on 'The Takeout.' Anzalone and Garrett discuss the 2022 midterms and the issues facing the Democratic party in Florida. Anzalone says "Biden was right" regarding the 2022 midterms and that voters spoke up on critical race theory, and says the polls showed more people voted against candidates than for candidates.
Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries to announce bid for House minority leader today
Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries is expected to announce his bid for House minority leader today, just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not seek a leadership position in the next Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.
French-speaking bloc to focus on development at Tunisia summit
The world's club of French-speaking countries will meet in Tunisia from Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, more than a year after President Kais Saied began an internationally criticised power grab. - Economic cooperation - The summit will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the now 88-strong group whose members, such as Armenia and Serbia, are not all French-speaking.
Special counsel appointed in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that a special counsel has been appointed to oversee the Department of Justice's investigation into former President Donald Trump regarding the documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Garland said that given Trump's decision to run for president again, it was in the public interest to make the appointment. Jeff Pegues reports.
Ukraine softens stance on Poland missile explosion as Kyiv and its NATO partners stress Russia to blame
An investigation into the missile blast that left two civilians dead inside Poland this week, highlighting the risks of Russia's war right on the eastern edge of NATO territory, continued on Thursday. NATO, the U.S. and Poland have all said the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to intercept one of the dozens of weapons that Russia launched at Ukraine on Tuesday.
This little girl was once adopted — only to be brought back to Russia
A little girl was adopted by an American couple — only to have her adoption annulled. Whatever happened to this child? Now grown up, she told "48 Hours" her story.
The Most Dangerous Place in the World | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Rafael Grossi is the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi’s most urgent mission: trying to reach an agreement between the Russians and the Ukrainians to protect Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine.
Merrick Garland names special counsel to oversee Trump documents case, part of Jan. 6 probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith, currently the chief prosecutor for the special counsel at the Hague, to be special counsel overseeing two investigations related to former President Donald Trump: one regarding documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and the other involving whether anyone interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch Garland's announcement in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Major Garrett.
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 20, 2022: Pence, Lofgren, Bass, Swisher, Galloway, Klieman, Laufman
Rep. Zoe Lofgren - (D) California, member of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Karen Bass - (D) California, Los Angeles, California Mayor-Elect. Kara Swisher - Host of "On with Kara Swisher," co-host of "Pivot" Scott Galloway - Professor of marketing at New York University Stern School of Business, co-host of...
Trump PAC, Republican Party paid law firms in Trump Organization criminal trial
Three law firms involved in the Trump Organization's criminal trial, including one representing the prosecution's star witness, recently received payments from political groups associated with former President Donald Trump, records show. The payments, totaling more than $500,000 in the last two months, made by the Save America PAC and the...
