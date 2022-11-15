ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
North Smithfield Police Continue Search For Missing Man

The North Smithfield Police Department is searching for a missing person. Sixty-two-year-old Philip Emond disappeared on Wednesday afternoon about 2pm. He lives on Mattity Road and neighbors are being asked to check any surveillance footage. A team of first responders on the ground with police K-9's along with helicopters scanned...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

