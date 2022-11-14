Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
WJHG-TV
New Jackson Co. school looking to acquire athletic fields from Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school district is getting everything squared away as they prepare to welcome a new K-8 school in the community. The school board met with the city of Grand Ridge to discuss the updates Tuesday. Tuesday night’s meeting was all about seeing if the...
Post-Searchlight
Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital
Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Panacea Fall Craft Show Photo Gallery
The Panacea Fall Craft Show was held at Classic Customs Auto Collision and Restoration Center on Saturday, November 12. Hosted by Johanna Reams with Small Business Saturday, the event drew multiple arts and crafts vendors and the Y Knot food truck with funnel cakes and shaved ice. Barber Brothers Music performed for the event, and there was a scavenger hunt for kids.
Feather Oaks, Hubs and Hop reveal merger of businesses
Feather Oaks, a wedding and event venue in Tallahassee since 1990, is getting an upgrade after partnering with a local business out of Thomasville.
onfocus.news
Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies
She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
wtxl.com
A soggy start to Tuesday, some stronger storms possible
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Rain moves through our area Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, too. Storm activity will mostly be limited to Tallahassee through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Some stronger storms with gusty wind, waterspouts, and a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
thefamuanonline.com
The best and worst food at the fair
The 80th North Florida Fair has come to pass once again and Tallahassee residents took full advantage of the two-week experience. It’s safe to say that mostly everybody goes to the fair to indulge in some of the best foods and sweet treats, but all that glitters isn’t gold.
Citrus County Chronicle
Breaking the broadband barrier
In a Nov. 7 workshop, Wakulla County Commissioners heard the results of a broadband feasibility study and implementation options. Based on the result of a survey conducted in a variety of locations within the county, from Civic Brewery to the Rockin’ Reds fishing tournament, Wakulla County is underserved when it comes to broadband Internet access.The study also delivered 683 surveys via a direct mail program.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WCTV
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city officials and investors for the Lafayette Gardens Apartments held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex Tuesday morning. The complex provides 96 homes with one to three bedrooms for Tallahassee families at the Lafayette Street complex. Treyvun Thomas has lived at the complex...
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marked 20 years since TPD sergeant Dale Green was killed in the line of duty while responding to a home-invasion robbery. TPD chaplain Kelly Burke says he remembers that day vividly even now, two decades later. “There really isn’t a day that goes by that...
Florida Football: Gators Still Living Rent Free In Mark Richt’s Head
Black Friday is perhaps the biggest unofficial holiday in the United States. Set the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is recognized by retail businesses and consumers as the biggest shopping day of the year. This year’s Black Friday will be an even bigger deal in the sunshine state, as Florida...
