Wakulla County, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

The Panacea Fall Craft Show Photo Gallery

The Panacea Fall Craft Show was held at Classic Customs Auto Collision and Restoration Center on Saturday, November 12. Hosted by Johanna Reams with Small Business Saturday, the event drew multiple arts and crafts vendors and the Y Knot food truck with funnel cakes and shaved ice. Barber Brothers Music performed for the event, and there was a scavenger hunt for kids.
onfocus.news

Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies

She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

A soggy start to Tuesday, some stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Rain moves through our area Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, too. Storm activity will mostly be limited to Tallahassee through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Some stronger storms with gusty wind, waterspouts, and a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

The best and worst food at the fair

The 80th North Florida Fair has come to pass once again and Tallahassee residents took full advantage of the two-week experience. It’s safe to say that mostly everybody goes to the fair to indulge in some of the best foods and sweet treats, but all that glitters isn’t gold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Breaking the broadband barrier

In a Nov. 7 workshop, Wakulla County Commissioners heard the results of a broadband feasibility study and implementation options. Based on the result of a survey conducted in a variety of locations within the county, from Civic Brewery to the Rockin’ Reds fishing tournament, Wakulla County is underserved when it comes to broadband Internet access.The study also delivered 683 surveys via a direct mail program.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city officials and investors for the Lafayette Gardens Apartments held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex Tuesday morning. The complex provides 96 homes with one to three bedrooms for Tallahassee families at the Lafayette Street complex. Treyvun Thomas has lived at the complex...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

