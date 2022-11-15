ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former TXST slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP

The Baseball Writers Association of America named Goldschmidt the National League MVP after his terrific season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman led the senior circuit in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base plus slugging (.981) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs for the NL Central champions. Goldschmidt also won his fifth Silver Slugger award for being named the best hitter at his position in the NL.
2022 SB Nation Offseason Sim: LA Dodgers

Every year, the Sunday following the World Series, Max Rieper, of Royals Review, hosts the SB Nation MLB Offseason Sim. It is three days of wheeling and dealing with baseball fans across the country, trying to improve the roster for the upcoming season. It has become an annual tradition that I look forward to with great excitement each Fall.
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani succeeds in WBC recruitment

Let us go back to September 14. The Los Angeles Angels were facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, a 5-3 defeat for the Halos. It was just another game in another forgetful season as the Angels were playing out the string, their sights set on another long winter vacation. But...

