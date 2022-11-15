Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts on Managing Struggling Star Players
The Dodgers won 111 games in the 2022 regular season, their best record in franchise history and the best record by a National League team in over a century. For that, 17 of 30 voters for Manager of the Year thought Dave Roberts was one of the three best managers in the league. The other 13? Who knows.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the NL Manager of the Year voting, losing to a guy with a higher payroll, a worse record, and a blown double-digit division lead.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Talks About Pressure to Return to Dominance
It hasn't been an easy few seasons for him.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Beat Out by Aaron Judge for AL MVP Award
Ohtani still put together one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, and that's worth celebrating.
Dodgers News: LA Non-Tenders Cody Bellinger; Set To Hit Free Agency
The speculations came true but Cody Bellinger can still come back to the team
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
Former TXST slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP
The Baseball Writers Association of America named Goldschmidt the National League MVP after his terrific season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman led the senior circuit in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base plus slugging (.981) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs for the NL Central champions. Goldschmidt also won his fifth Silver Slugger award for being named the best hitter at his position in the NL.
True Blue LA
2022 SB Nation Offseason Sim: LA Dodgers
Every year, the Sunday following the World Series, Max Rieper, of Royals Review, hosts the SB Nation MLB Offseason Sim. It is three days of wheeling and dealing with baseball fans across the country, trying to improve the roster for the upcoming season. It has become an annual tradition that I look forward to with great excitement each Fall.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Retires After 1966 Season
On Nov. 18, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax announced his retirement from baseball despite being just 30 years old. Koufax was coming off the best season of his career, but sailed off into the sunset due to chronic arthritis. The news came just 17 days after Koufax became...
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Stars Finish in Top 5 of NL MVP Voting
The Dodger stars got some major recognition for their dominant seasons.
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani succeeds in WBC recruitment
Let us go back to September 14. The Los Angeles Angels were facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, a 5-3 defeat for the Halos. It was just another game in another forgetful season as the Angels were playing out the string, their sights set on another long winter vacation. But...
Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Star Japanese Pitcher
This would round out one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Finishes Third in NL Cy Young Award
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara took home the honors
Comments / 0