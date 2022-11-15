ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Sun Times

"Fill the Stutz" blanket drive to help keep the community warm

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As temperatures continue to drop, those attending the Brawl of the Wild will be cold for the big game; and Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is looking to help those who will be cold beyond the big game on Saturday. You've heard of "Fill the Boot",...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Brawl of the Wild sparks family holiday tradition

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fans in Montana as the brawl of the wild is just two days away. But it's also the holiday season and one couple in great falls started a friendly competition to make the big game last long into the holidays.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer

The holiday season is kicking off and here at The Electric, we want to share a bit of our holiday spirit. This reporter won’t be breaking out the holiday decorations or Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but there’s lots of community events and we’re ready to spread a little holiday cheer.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Great Falls Police search for missing girl

MISSOULA, MT — The Missing Persons Database and the Montana Department of Justice report a 14-year-old girl is missing. Merry Walker is described as a 6-foot Native American girl with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. Walker was last contacted on Oct. 19. According to the Butte-Silver...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar

Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

2nd Ave. gate closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Second Avenue gate is closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base Friday until further notice. MAFB said via Facebook people should use the Tenth Avenue gate for entering and exiting the base at this time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Cascade County Dems Crushed Again

On Election Day in November of 2020 Cascade County Republican candidates for the state legislature defeated every one of their Democrat opponents on the ballot, including several incumbent legislators. It was an unprecedented red wave in Great Falls/Cascade County. This year it was even worse for local Dems. It was...
montanakaimin.com

Great Falls to Phoenix, Camryn Rhodes loved dancing all the way

A former Griz Spirit Squad member is on the sidelines at a new stadium cheering for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League. Camryn Rhodes, a 23-year-old from Great Falls, Montana, first cheered on the Griz for four years at the University of Montana. She earned her wildlife biology degree at UM and is now working toward a second degree in veterinary technology.
