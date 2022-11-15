Read full article on original website
Jail staff aim to bring holiday cheer to families in need
One thousand cards were made and can be bought for $10 each at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office or at the Montana ExpoPark on November 19 and 20.
Church and GFPD collaborate on addressing 'repeated issues'
Among the issues were a homeless camp on church property several months ago, and assaults on homeless people in the area.
Fairfield Sun Times
"Fill the Stutz" blanket drive to help keep the community warm
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As temperatures continue to drop, those attending the Brawl of the Wild will be cold for the big game; and Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is looking to help those who will be cold beyond the big game on Saturday. You've heard of "Fill the Boot",...
Christmas tree goes up in downtown Great Falls
A Christmas tree has now been placed in front the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls - but not before a bit of "tree trouble."
Fairfield Sun Times
Brawl of the Wild sparks family holiday tradition
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fans in Montana as the brawl of the wild is just two days away. But it's also the holiday season and one couple in great falls started a friendly competition to make the big game last long into the holidays.
Great Falls cook offers a unique option for Thanksgiving dining (video)
Cassie Campbell is offering a unique option for your Thanksgiving meal so you don’t spend the entire day cooking.
theelectricgf.com
12 Days of Great Falls Cheer
The holiday season is kicking off and here at The Electric, we want to share a bit of our holiday spirit. This reporter won’t be breaking out the holiday decorations or Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but there’s lots of community events and we’re ready to spread a little holiday cheer.
Fairfield Sun Times
Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
NBCMontana
Great Falls Police search for missing girl
MISSOULA, MT — The Missing Persons Database and the Montana Department of Justice report a 14-year-old girl is missing. Merry Walker is described as a 6-foot Native American girl with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. Walker was last contacted on Oct. 19. According to the Butte-Silver...
theelectricgf.com
Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar
Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Great Falls woman named ambassador for U.S. Figure Skating Association
Stephanie Kazior is the president of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club and also works full-time as a police officer in Great Falls.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. Travado.net just released a list of the 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city. According to Travado, there are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man arrested in connection with the shooting in a Great Falls bar parking lot
UPDATE (Nov 15, 2022): The Great Falls Police Department arrested 21-year-old Anjol Lewis with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the shooting that happening at the Do Bar on November 6, 2022. All charges are felony...
Fairfield Sun Times
2nd Ave. gate closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Second Avenue gate is closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base Friday until further notice. MAFB said via Facebook people should use the Tenth Avenue gate for entering and exiting the base at this time.
ecitybeat.com
Cascade County Dems Crushed Again
On Election Day in November of 2020 Cascade County Republican candidates for the state legislature defeated every one of their Democrat opponents on the ballot, including several incumbent legislators. It was an unprecedented red wave in Great Falls/Cascade County. This year it was even worse for local Dems. It was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Young Cat/Griz fans support favorite team before Brawl of the Wild game
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public School elementary school kids are getting ready for the Brawl of the Wild and are helping those less fortunate in the area during the holidays. GFPS is donating food to the Great Falls Area Food Bank, and after collecting items this week, they...
montanakaimin.com
Great Falls to Phoenix, Camryn Rhodes loved dancing all the way
A former Griz Spirit Squad member is on the sidelines at a new stadium cheering for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League. Camryn Rhodes, a 23-year-old from Great Falls, Montana, first cheered on the Griz for four years at the University of Montana. She earned her wildlife biology degree at UM and is now working toward a second degree in veterinary technology.
