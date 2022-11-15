>Comprehensive Logistics Won't Lay off Workers for New Harley Davidson Contract. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A company that has acquired a new contract with Harley Davidson says they won't be laying off workers after all. Comprehensive Logistics leaders say they'll work the contract out of a warehouse in Springettsbury Township in York County. The previous contractor, Syncreon, had warned last month that the new company would lay off more than 600 people. Comprehensive Logistics has said in a news release it plans to retain the current staff and add even add more workers in 2023.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO