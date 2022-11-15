Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Related
iheart.com
Comprehensive Logistics Say NO Lay offs for New Harley-Davidson Contract
>Comprehensive Logistics Won't Lay off Workers for New Harley Davidson Contract. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A company that has acquired a new contract with Harley Davidson says they won't be laying off workers after all. Comprehensive Logistics leaders say they'll work the contract out of a warehouse in Springettsbury Township in York County. The previous contractor, Syncreon, had warned last month that the new company would lay off more than 600 people. Comprehensive Logistics has said in a news release it plans to retain the current staff and add even add more workers in 2023.
Dollar General in Cumberland County closes due to mouse infestation: inspection report
A Dollar General store in Cumberland County was recently found out of compliance after evidence of mice were found during an inspection. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said the discount store at 840 Market St. in Lemoyne closed on Nov. 9 due to imminent health risks and failing to correct previous violations, including evidence of pests.
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
abc27.com
York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
local21news.com
At least 21 vehicles available at the York Drug Task Force auction the end of November
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 25, the York County District Attorney's Office will hold its Drug Task Force public auction. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., and be held at the Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. The district attorney's office says there will be at least...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
Cumberland County home highlights architectural details, gardens for $875K: Cool Spaces
This custom home, located in the Cumberland County neighborhood of White Oaks, has classic styling. Built by the skilled craftsmen at Farinelli Construction, this home offers the richness of wood floors and wood finishes throughout almost every room.
abc27.com
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint...
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
The Shared History of the Musselman Family and the Adams County Fruit Industry
Nearly everyone, it seems, has heard the name Musselman and knows it is associated with food processing. Fewer know that there were two Musselmans involved, Christian H. Musselman (1880-1944) and Ivan Z. Musselman (1886-1963). And almost no person living today has heard about the third Musselman, Christian’s father, John Musselman (1858-1931). It was John who truly pioneered fruit processing in Adams County – not once, but twice.
lawnandlandscape.com
Supply chain struggles this winter
It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
wfmd.com
Historic Home In Carroll County Damaged By Fire
The cause is labeled as accidental. House on Fenby Farm Rd damaged by fire (Photo from the Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Westminster, Md (KM) Fire damaged a three-story historic home in Carroll County Thursday morning. Shortly before 10:30 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of...
Comments / 0