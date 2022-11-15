ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Raymond J. Jamalkowski

Raymond J. Jamalkowski, 90 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 11, 2022) at St. Johns Home in Rochester, NY. He was born March 5, 1932 in Batavia, a son of the late Stanley and Mary Brzeczkowski Jamialkowski. Ray was a 1949 graduate of Batavia High School where he...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mr. Robert Luke Shell

Batavia - Graveside services for Robert Luke Shell have been cancelled for Monday due to family members not being able to travel in from out of state. The ceremonies will be rescheuled at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Peter J. "Bear" Gravante Jr.

Peter J. “Bear” Gravante Jr., 33, of Byron passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2022. He was born on February 1, 1989 in Rochester to Peter J. (Christine) Gravante Sr. of Rochester and Barbara Gravante of Byron. He is predeceased by his grandparents; John Gravante, Mary (Albert) Smith and Richard (Arlene) Lyman.
BYRON, NY
The Batavian

Two Batavia staples honored with awards from YMCA

GLOW YMCA’s annual meeting had a few surprises this year, as the nonprofit’s leaders, including CEO Rob Walker, presented Community Partner awards to two Batavia entities that have been key players in the community. Awards went each to Batavia Muckdogs and the City of Batavia for their contributions to YMCA’s mission and vision. In turn, City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said just how much YMCA’s presence here has impacted him.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Former and new Chamber of Commerce presidents give a nod to merging footsteps

Tom Turnbull had déjà vu Thursday at Terry Hills in Batavia. The formerly retired president and current interim president of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce didn’t think he would again be front and center at the agency’s annual meeting. Turnbull stepped in earlier this year for Erik Fix when he left the position to become assistant manager for the city of Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Southern Genesee County getting plenty of snow

Savannah Draves measures the snow up to 31 inches this afternoon in Darien Center. Savannah can expect to find more snow on the ground in the morning.  A snow band is passing over southern Genesee County now and is trying to push north into Batavia. To submit weather photos, email howard@thebatavian.com or text (585) 260-6970.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Florence A. Mooney

Florence A. Mooney, 88, of Oakfield, passed away on November 17, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Florence was born May 13, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtia (Kingdom) Brumsted. Florence was an auto racing fan, having supported her daughter, Rhonda, as she raced. She was...
OAKFIELD, NY
The Batavian

State of Emergency declared as city, county and state leaders prepare and brace for predicted storm, commercial traffic banned on parts of Thruway

Genesee County has gotten some attention from the Department of Homeland Security due to a severe weather watch for the next few days. Department Commissioner Jackie Bray was heading this way to work alongside the county’s Emergency Management Services team, Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said Wednesday evening.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Revisions needed for Civil Service exams, city officials say

There are vacancies in the three major city departments of police, fire, and public works, plus several unfilled openings throughout the Genesee County municipality. While county officials have waived Civil Service exam fees, expanded residential limits, and worked with certain occupations to establish more flexible workplace options, there are yet other issues at play in having employee gaps, city officials say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy