Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
The Batavian
Raymond J. Jamalkowski
Raymond J. Jamalkowski, 90 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 11, 2022) at St. Johns Home in Rochester, NY. He was born March 5, 1932 in Batavia, a son of the late Stanley and Mary Brzeczkowski Jamialkowski. Ray was a 1949 graduate of Batavia High School where he...
The Batavian
Mr. Robert Luke Shell
Batavia - Graveside services for Robert Luke Shell have been cancelled for Monday due to family members not being able to travel in from out of state. The ceremonies will be rescheuled at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main...
The Batavian
Peter J. "Bear" Gravante Jr.
Peter J. “Bear” Gravante Jr., 33, of Byron passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2022. He was born on February 1, 1989 in Rochester to Peter J. (Christine) Gravante Sr. of Rochester and Barbara Gravante of Byron. He is predeceased by his grandparents; John Gravante, Mary (Albert) Smith and Richard (Arlene) Lyman.
Two Batavia staples honored with awards from YMCA
GLOW YMCA’s annual meeting had a few surprises this year, as the nonprofit’s leaders, including CEO Rob Walker, presented Community Partner awards to two Batavia entities that have been key players in the community. Awards went each to Batavia Muckdogs and the City of Batavia for their contributions to YMCA’s mission and vision. In turn, City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said just how much YMCA’s presence here has impacted him.
Former and new Chamber of Commerce presidents give a nod to merging footsteps
Tom Turnbull had déjà vu Thursday at Terry Hills in Batavia. The formerly retired president and current interim president of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce didn’t think he would again be front and center at the agency’s annual meeting. Turnbull stepped in earlier this year for Erik Fix when he left the position to become assistant manager for the city of Batavia.
Batavian Neubert captures Triple O bowling crown
Press release: Veteran Batavia bowler Bill Neubert captured the 15th annual Triple O Mechanical Handicap Singles Tournament title on Sunday, defeating second-year kegler Matt Bourg of Darien in the title match for the $700 first prize.
Southern Genesee County getting plenty of snow
Savannah Draves measures the snow up to 31 inches this afternoon in Darien Center. Savannah can expect to find more snow on the ground in the morning. A snow band is passing over southern Genesee County now and is trying to push north into Batavia. To submit weather photos, email howard@thebatavian.com or text (585) 260-6970.
The Batavian
Florence A. Mooney
Florence A. Mooney, 88, of Oakfield, passed away on November 17, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Florence was born May 13, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtia (Kingdom) Brumsted. Florence was an auto racing fan, having supported her daughter, Rhonda, as she raced. She was...
Bergen company CEO took his shot and won in Grow-NY competition
After two days of enjoying himself at a Grow-NY convention, Paul Guglielmo knew it was time to get serious. He was approaching his time to be on stage pitching for up to a million bucks to expand his Craft Cannery business.
Photo: Elba resident with his chickens in a row
Matt Luft, a resident off Route 98 in Elba, cleared a path through the snow for his chickens this morning. Photo by Laura Luft. Send your weather-related photos to howard@thebatavian.com or text to (585) 260-6970.
Law and Order: Jail inmate accused of violating order of protection five times
John Sumlin, III, 43, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with five counts of criminal contempt 1st. Sumlin is accused of violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party by telephone while being held in the Genesee County Jail.
The Batavian
Proposed new Tractor Supply off Lewiston Road part of bigger development plans for the area
The Town of Batavia Planning Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to appoint itself the lead agency in the environmental review process for a new Tractor Supply location at 8727 Lewiston Road. Tractor Supply is planning a 24,000-square-foot building to replace its current store at 4974 East Main Street Road.
City Centre by design: taking new approaches to an old structure
Four designs for entryways into Batavia City Centre were unveiled this week to mall merchants and City Council members.
State of Emergency declared as city, county and state leaders prepare and brace for predicted storm, commercial traffic banned on parts of Thruway
Genesee County has gotten some attention from the Department of Homeland Security due to a severe weather watch for the next few days. Department Commissioner Jackie Bray was heading this way to work alongside the county’s Emergency Management Services team, Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said Wednesday evening.
Revisions needed for Civil Service exams, city officials say
There are vacancies in the three major city departments of police, fire, and public works, plus several unfilled openings throughout the Genesee County municipality. While county officials have waived Civil Service exam fees, expanded residential limits, and worked with certain occupations to establish more flexible workplace options, there are yet other issues at play in having employee gaps, city officials say.
Comments / 0