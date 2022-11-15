GLOW YMCA’s annual meeting had a few surprises this year, as the nonprofit’s leaders, including CEO Rob Walker, presented Community Partner awards to two Batavia entities that have been key players in the community. Awards went each to Batavia Muckdogs and the City of Batavia for their contributions to YMCA’s mission and vision. In turn, City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said just how much YMCA’s presence here has impacted him.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO