cameronk714
2d ago
look this is not personal i have look out what's best for my state and people mike lee is not the answer he is a thief stealing local businesses land and most importantly a suck up to the ladder day saints colt
4
Related
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations."
The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet
The Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lampposts of Crimea’s largest city are “richly garnished with wind-swayed corpses.” In the nearby beach resort of Feodosia, Melgunov and other officials said they observed Zemlyachka commandeer the city’s wells as burial pits. When the shafts were clogged...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis,...
Ukraine is trying to solve mystery of missing soldiers
CNN's Nic Robertson joins the Ukraine military as they search for six missing soldiers in an area of Ukraine recently reclaimed from Russia.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party at Odds with LDS Church and Senator Cynthia Lummis
The Wyoming Republican Party sent out an email today, complaining about Senator Cynthia Lummis' (R-WY) vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bipartisan measure repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages. The Church of...
Results: Montanans reject LR-131, which would've established a law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana rejected a statute that would've required medical providers to save any infant born alive.
Zelenskiy: Russians destroyed Kherson infrastructure, Donetsk battles are 'hell'
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, adding that local authorities were starting to stabilise the city.
U.N. General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine
(Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, voting to approve a resolution recognizing that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to the country.
U.S. Commits to Defending NATO After Report Russia Missiles Hit Poland
A Pentagon official reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to its NATO allies while stressing that reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland are still being examined. Reports began to emerge on Tuesday afternoon that Russian missiles had crossed over into Poland, killing two people. It is unknown at this time whether or not this was an intentional strike or an accidental one. The incident has raised alarms internationally and led many to ask whether or not countries like the U.S., as NATO allies to Poland, will respond.
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Garland made the announcement at a news conference on Friday and said Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday. North Korea’s state media said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. The North’s Korean Central...
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans considering a run for the White House are courting anxious donors and activists in Las Vegas this weekend, as the GOP’s early 2024 class warns that former President Donald Trump is “a loser” and encourages the party to embrace new leadership. Trump will be one of the few Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which organizers suggest marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary campaign season. Trump will speak, but just by video conference, while leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering, which began Friday, comes just days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign. His allies initially hoped his early announcement might ward off serious primary challenges, but that’s not likely after his loyalists lost midterm contests last week in battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania. His political standing within the GOP, already weakening, plummeted further.
Four soldiers in Alaska died by suicide in one month despite surge in mental health help
The alarming surge comes after the Army sent more than 40 counselors and chaplains to Alaska earlier this year and required counseling sessions.
Trump Bounces Nonsensical Legal Defense Off Mar-a-Lago Crowd
Donald Trump appeared to survey a crowd at a Mar-a-Lago late Friday about a questionable new legal defense in the ongoing federal probes into his push to overturn the 2020 election and hold onto classified materials. Referring to his two impeachment trials, he said: “They tried it in the Senate, they went through the whole process. And we won, we won through the whole process. … We went through two of them. And isn’t this sort of like double jeopardy?” He appeared to be echoing a bogus legal argument made on Fox News hours ahead of his Friday evening speech....
Same-sex marriage protections clear key hurdle in Congress; Virginia lawmakers revisiting defunct ban
A push to protect same-sex marriage passed a key test in the U.S. Congress this week as state lawmakers plan to revisit an effort to remove a defunct ban from the State Constitution.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
