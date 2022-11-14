ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
I-95 FM

What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?

I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card

For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
Real Simple

How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum

You may not realize it, but your bank could be charging all types of fees associated with your checking and savings accounts. You could be charged fees for general maintenance, checks, ATM use, overdraft costs, and more. Generally, these fees are deducted directly from your bank balances and may go unnoticed in the moment, but they can add up over time. While some fees can be avoided by simply changing your own card habits, excessive fees could be a sign that you need a new bank. So we asked financial experts what you can do to avoid fees and how to determine whether or not your bank is meeting your financial needs.
BBC

Covid loan fraudster closed firm day after banking £25,000

A Covid loan fraudster who claimed £25,000 and then applied to dissolve his business the following day has been given a 15-month suspended prison term. Ben Hamilton, the former director of a County Durham telecoms firm, applied for the Bounce Back Loan in May 2020. However, within 24 hours...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How To Stop the Cycle of Recurring Financial Problems

There’s nothing more stressful than financial problems that keep popping up, no matter how hard you try to solve them. Emergency expenses, unexpected bills, and job loss can all lead to a downward spiral that’s hard to break free from, but there is hope. You can break the cycle of financial difficulties and get your life back on track. Here’s how:
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

