It was ladies' night for Jim Morrill Jr. at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 16) as he swept the girls off their feet in the top two paces for fillies and mares that highlighted the evening of racing at the Genesee County track that operated under “snowglobe” conditions. First, he took the $14,000 Open I Handicap with The Stunning Nun N ($3.40) who waited until late to scoop the loot.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO