Start Planning for the Busy Holiday Travel Season with These Helpful Tips

It's time to start planning holiday travel and for travelers flying someplace this Thanksgiving, here are some handy tips for navigating America's Friendliest Airport®.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year – not just in the skies but on roads around the airport. This can make even picking up or dropping off family and friends potentially stressful. Here are some easy tips to avoid the congestion on airport roadways and outside terminals.

Take advantage of the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station for pick-up and drop-off. This will help you avoid terminal curb congestion and roadway traffic. The 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station is centrally located on the southwest corner of 44th and Washington streets, and can easily be reached from highways, major streets and Valley Metro Rail.

Avoid circling the terminals. Use the Cell Phone Lots. The lots are east of Terminal 4, west of the West Economy Garage and at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station.

Here are some additional travel tips for travelers:

· If you plan to park at the airport, reserve your parking in advance. Book your parking at skyharbor.com/parkphx. Come early even if you have a reservation. We will be busy so allow for extra time to enter the parking facilities and find a space. You can also Use our Find A Spot tool to see parking availability.

· Did you know you can reserve a time to go through the TSA Security Checkpoint screening area using the PHX RESERVE program? Schedule your time prior to arriving at the airport on our website.

· Double-check what's in your bags. Make sure to look through your bags and review the TSA Prohibited Items List the night before your flight.

· Confirm flight status with your airline before heading to the airport, then give yourself plenty of time. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight departs if you are flying domestically, three hours if you are flying internationally.

· Drivers should watch freeway signs for airport traffic updates and recommended alternate routes, and they should watch their speed and keep an eye out for officers directing traffic once at Sky Harbor. Expect busy roadways.

· Once you're checked in, indulge yourself with something from our shops and restaurants. Phoenix Sky Harbor is known for its excellent variety of eateries and retail options. Visit skyharbor.com/maps to find out what is close to your gate or look on our Interactive Directories for directions.

· Have a question while you're at the Airport? Visit an Information Counter or ask a friendly Navigator volunteer wearing a purple shirt or jacket.

· If you or someone you will be traveling with has a hidden disability such as dementia or autism, you can reserve a Compassion Cacti™ Lanyard in advance, which signals to employees that you may need extra time, assistance, or patience in the travel process. You can even schedule a Navigator Support Guide to accompany you through the airport. Visit skyharbor.com/lanyard for information.

For more information, visit skyharbor.com.​