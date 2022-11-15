Attracting the new generation to your workforce. Despite all the disruptions employers face from supply chain to economic swings, recruiting, hiring, training and developing staff still tops the list for many. Why? Because the workforce itself has changed. The burgeoning population of millennials and GenZ-ers are both the current and future workforce. If we are not speaking to them in terms that resonate, appeal, and delight them, we are losing our potential staffing base. So, what exactly will it take to get them on board and keep them engaged? According to a blog from Benchmarkone.com, Millennials want:

