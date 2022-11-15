Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
NBA
PODCAST » The Brief Case, Episode 7
Greetings from North Portland. Before the team heads out for another week-long road trip this weekend, wanted to get another edition of The Brief Case podcast in the can, which you can listen and subscribe to below... In this edition I discuss the Trail Blazers being in first in the...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
Auburn radio host predicts next head coach
Longtime Auburn radio host shares who he believes will be Auburn's next head coach.
NBA
Q&A: Mike Conley explains why he’s pleasantly surprised with Utah’s strong start
After the organization dealt its prized guard (Donovan Mitchell) and rim protector (Rudy Gobert), Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley expected to hear about the franchise making another significant move. “I was just like everybody else,” Conley said. “I was waiting to get the phone call that I was going...
NBA
Same building, different script as Pistons fall to Lakers
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.
NBA
Just for him: Best gift ideas for him this holiday season
For the men in your life, check out these gift picks just for him this holiday season. Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call? Shop here.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at 76ers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) finish their four-game road trip in Philadelphia as they face off against the 76ers (8-7) on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins over Cleveland and Orlando. In the win over Orlando, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 35 points while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own.
NBA
Statement from Milwaukee Bucks on the passing of Ron Stewart
MILWAUKEE (Nov. 18, 2022) – The Milwaukee Bucks are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron Stewart, a highly respected and adored longtime team scout. Ron played a key role in scouting professional and college players, and his well-regarded talent assessments have been instrumental to the Bucks’ success.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs
There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Hornets Force OT With Late Flurry, Then Fall In Double OT To Cleveland
Oubre, Rozier, Washington Combine For 90 PTS; Cleveland Rebound in OT Costs Hornets. Following a stunning late fourth-quarter surge to force overtime, the Charlotte Hornets were moments away from pulling off one of their most unlikely victories in franchise history. But an unfortunate bounce in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Cleveland Cavaliers enough life to thwart the comeback attempt and send the Hornets to a 132-122 double-overtime loss.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Are these hot starts sustainable?
We’re about a month into the NBA season, so we have a reasonable sample size of stats to consider. It’s crucial to identify if hot starts are sustainable or if regression will hit as the season progresses. Let’s discuss five such players and project their fantasy basketball outlooks.
NBA
Hosting Timberwolves, 76ers Seek Fourth Straight W | Gameday Report 16/82
The 76ers (8-7) are back in action for another quick turnaround - hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) Saturday evening on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. Severely shorthanded in its win over the Milwaukee Bucks (11-4) to open the back-to-back Friday, the team will seek another night of contributions across the roster Saturday.
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
Comments / 0