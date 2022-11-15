TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are numerous ways to help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving and Christmas all across the Gem State. The Idaho Foodbank launched the Hope for the Holidays Campaign with the goal of providing 3.8 million meals the months of November and December. The Idaho Foodbank is working with various public, private, and individuals to host events around Idaho to provide opportunities for people to help. “We know the holidays can be a particularly challenging time for Idahoans who are facing food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a statement. “We are so grateful for the support we receive from businesses and community members all over Idaho to help our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.” People can donate when they check out at the grocery checkout, pumping fuel, and participating at a number of events from now until the end of December. To find an event or giving campaign nearest you the Idaho Foodbank has set up a list at idahofoodbank.org/events. For those needing assistance use the Idaho Foodbanks's Food Assistance Locate at idahofoodbank.org/getfood/

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO