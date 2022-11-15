ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Plano Police Department gets grant for drone

The Plano Police Department is receiving a grant for a new drone. The grant is worth $15,000 and comes from the BNSF Railway Foundation. Chief of Police Jonathan Whowell says the drone can serve a number of purposes. Whowell says the department currently shares a drone with the Kendall County...
PLANO, IL
WGN News

Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Assistant state's attorney tapped as new head of civil division

An assistant state's attorney has been tapped as the new head of the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office Civil Division. Jim Webb, who has been with the state's attorney's office for a little over five years, is taking over for Leslie Johnson who is moving to a new position within county government as the head of human resources.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County State's Attorney's Office to participate in DUI prevention effort

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is participating in a DUI prevention effort the night before Thanksgiving. The effort is called a no-refusal operation where the state's attorney's office assists police to obtain search warrants for drivers who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest. The process is meant to legally compel a DUI subject to submit to blood, breath, or urine tests requested by police.
KANE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust

Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica

On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
TONICA, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano City Council agrees to flip parking on Terrace Way

The Plano City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that reverses the parking restrictions on Terrace Way. Currently, parking is restricted on the south side of the street, it will now be restricted on the north side and will be allowed on the south side. It affects the street from...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Fire Protection District holding annual toy drive

The Oswego Fire Protection District is holding its 15th annual toy drive through December 10. The district will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys as part of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Oswego fire stations. There are also other drop off locations throughout the community.
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Suspicious Vehicle Fires in Joliet Under Investigation

Street corner were multiple suspicious car fires are currently under investigation. Joliet Police are sharing information with the public regarding numerous suspicious vehicle fires in the city’s Reedwood neighborhood. Authorities have stated that four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and two additional vehicles appeared to have lesser damage caused by a fire. It’s believed that these fires were intentionally set with gasoline. The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100-1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, and the 0-50 block of O’Neill Street.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County hires firm to look for broadband grants

The Kendall County Board on Tuesday voted to hire the firm Lit Communities to search for grants to help pay for the installation of broadband infrastructure in the more rural areas of the county. The county will pay $47,500 for the service. Kendall County Administrator Scott Koeppel says installing broadband...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into his squad car on I-55

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized after his car was struck by a driver on I-55 early Friday in Cook County. The trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the road around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near 1st Avenue investigating a traffic crash with his emergency lights on when the driver of a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the back right side of his squad car, police said.
COOK COUNTY, IL

