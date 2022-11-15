Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Plano Police Department gets grant for drone
The Plano Police Department is receiving a grant for a new drone. The grant is worth $15,000 and comes from the BNSF Railway Foundation. Chief of Police Jonathan Whowell says the drone can serve a number of purposes. Whowell says the department currently shares a drone with the Kendall County...
Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Jail starts new substance abuse disorder treatment program
The Kendall County Jail is partnering with two organizations to start a new substance use disorder treatment program. The program can involve group therapy and medication aided recovery. The program is funded through commissary funds and grants. A news release from the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that research suggests...
WSPY NEWS
Assistant state's attorney tapped as new head of civil division
An assistant state's attorney has been tapped as the new head of the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office Civil Division. Jim Webb, who has been with the state's attorney's office for a little over five years, is taking over for Leslie Johnson who is moving to a new position within county government as the head of human resources.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County State's Attorney's Office to participate in DUI prevention effort
The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is participating in a DUI prevention effort the night before Thanksgiving. The effort is called a no-refusal operation where the state's attorney's office assists police to obtain search warrants for drivers who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest. The process is meant to legally compel a DUI subject to submit to blood, breath, or urine tests requested by police.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
wjol.com
Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
22-year-old man killed after passing in no passing zone, head-on crash in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old man from Elgin was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Kane County after passing in a no passing zone, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near Plank Road and Marshall Road in unincorporated Plato...
starvedrock.media
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
Southwest Side man out on electronic monitoring busted with illegal gun, drugs, and cash: Sheriff
The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Charles Douglas was on electronic monitoring for a drug and gun case. Deputies were doing a compliance check and found an AR-style Ghost Gun, ammunition and narcotics- opioid mixture known as “Grey Death.”
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council agrees to flip parking on Terrace Way
The Plano City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that reverses the parking restrictions on Terrace Way. Currently, parking is restricted on the south side of the street, it will now be restricted on the north side and will be allowed on the south side. It affects the street from...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Fire Protection District holding annual toy drive
The Oswego Fire Protection District is holding its 15th annual toy drive through December 10. The district will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys as part of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Oswego fire stations. There are also other drop off locations throughout the community.
wjol.com
Suspicious Vehicle Fires in Joliet Under Investigation
Street corner were multiple suspicious car fires are currently under investigation. Joliet Police are sharing information with the public regarding numerous suspicious vehicle fires in the city’s Reedwood neighborhood. Authorities have stated that four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and two additional vehicles appeared to have lesser damage caused by a fire. It’s believed that these fires were intentionally set with gasoline. The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100-1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, and the 0-50 block of O’Neill Street.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County hires firm to look for broadband grants
The Kendall County Board on Tuesday voted to hire the firm Lit Communities to search for grants to help pay for the installation of broadband infrastructure in the more rural areas of the county. The county will pay $47,500 for the service. Kendall County Administrator Scott Koeppel says installing broadband...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into his squad car on I-55
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized after his car was struck by a driver on I-55 early Friday in Cook County. The trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the road around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near 1st Avenue investigating a traffic crash with his emergency lights on when the driver of a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the back right side of his squad car, police said.
