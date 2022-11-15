Read full article on original website
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case
In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting, said Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect “will likely include first-degree murder,” he said. Police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.
Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting
A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
LIVE: 22-year-old suspect identified after shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left at least 5 dead, dozens injured
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 22-yer-old male who was "confronted and fought" by "at least two heroic people inside the club," police said.
Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event
The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before...
Raleigh Christmas parade crash leaves child dead after float hits dance troupe
The driver of a truck pulling a float in a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, said he'd lost control and couldn't stop, local media reported
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deadly Long Beach stabbing
Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend. The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release. It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.
