Moscow, ID

NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting, said Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect “will likely include first-degree murder,” he said. Police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event

The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS LA

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deadly Long Beach stabbing

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend. The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release. It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. 
LONG BEACH, CA

