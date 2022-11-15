Police suspect 'edged weapon' was used in killings of 4 University of Idaho students. Here's what we know

With the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students in the town of Moscow now entering its second week, authorities say efforts to find the culprit in the attack are ongoing. "We're trying to expedite everything that might possibly lead to a suspect," Latah County prosecutor Bill...
A new and unsettling way of life has struck the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, in the days since four university students were murdered near their campus. Police presence has multiplied, students have fled in droves, and community members are plagued by fear and anxiety as the case remains unsolved.
