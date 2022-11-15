Read full article on original website
Related
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Peoria-based AVANA Companies celebrates 20 years of supporting small business owners
Peoria-based AVANA Companies, a family of lending and investment platforms dedicated to supporting small businesses and preserving wealth, is celebrating 20 years of making a positive impact for and through their customers.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
hospitalitytech.com
HT-NEXT 2022 Announces Grant Romundt, CEO, Ocean Builders as a Feature Speaker
Romundt to discuss how floating eco-restorative homes could change the way we live and travel. During his session at HT-NEXT 2022, Romundt will discuss his vision for these homes, the process that has gone into building them, the technology that powers them, and why he thinks they’ll change the way we live and travel in the near future. This is a session you don’t want to miss, so register today! (And don’t forget to check out our other amazing educational sessions!)
KevinMD.com
Design thinking in health care: Physicians already have the training to be innovators
Compared to the Silicon Valley world of moving fast and breaking things, health care change often happens slowly. Some of the reasons for the inertia of our industry make sense. Change impacting patients requires a vetting process to ensure we are creating net benefit. But this inertia also exists partly...
Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Leading Industry Executive, Dr. Robert R. Ruffolo as New Director to the Board
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products to address the unmet needs of physicians and patients impacted by nerve injuries, announced the appointment of industry R&D pioneer Robert (Bob) R. Ruffolo, Jr., Ph.D. to the company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005443/en/ Robert R. Ruffolo, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
Skinholy Rolls Out Marketplace for Indie, Eco-Conscious Brands to Grow
Skinholy just launched its online marketplace to help independent, cruelty-free beauty brands grow by creating a shopping experience rooted in collaboration and community. Skinholy connects purpose-driven brands with eco-conscious consumers. Users can discover new and innovative brands based on their values and characteristics, including female founders, sustainable packaging and natural skin care.
gcimagazine.com
Q3 2022 Prestige Beauty Unit Sales and Revenue Grow Double Digits
Q3 2022 U.S. prestige beauty sales revenue totaled $6 billion, a 15% increase compared to the same period of 2021, per The NPD Group. The growth rate is somewhat comparable to Q1 (19% year-over-year) and Q2 (16% year-over-year). Makeup Sales. Q3 makeup sales have surpassed 2019 unit and dollar sales,...
salestechstar.com
Varicent Chief Revenue Scientist Releases Book To Achieve Post-Pandemic Economic Growth
Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution Suggests Government, Business and Workers Adopt “Growth and Fairness Agenda” to Drive Long-Term Prosperity. Martin Fleming, leading economist and Chief Revenue Scientist for award-winning SaaS company Varicent, offers his multi-point prescription for strong and sustained economic growth in his new book Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution, published by Business Expert Press.
Danice Woodley to Lead Participant Media’s New People and Culture Department as Executive Vice President (EXCLUSIVE)
Participant has formed a people and culture department that will operate with Danice Woodley at the helm of continued efforts to facilitate an inclusive workplace and produce equitable content. The new department is a product of merging Participant’s former human resources and culture and values departments, which Woodley is being promoted to lead as executive vice president. Woodley will now report to Participant COO Gabriel Brakin. “Participant is an excellent company to work for, with an unflagging commitment to impact and equity as central to our work and a genuine, core tenet of our mission and purpose,” Woodley said. “With the...
gcimagazine.com
P2 Science Launches 10 Bio-based Citrosperse Pigment Dispersions
P2 Science, Inc. (P2) has announced the launch of a range of 10 bio-based pigment dispersions under the trade name Citrosperse. The line was developed in collaboration with American Colors, Inc. of Sandusky, OH and marketed by P2. It is built on P2’s Citropol platform, which leverages upcycled forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.
gcimagazine.com
Unwrapped Life Rebrands as NOT!CE Hair Co.
Unwrapped Life is no more. The company has rebranded into NOT!CE Hair Co. to better reflect its commitment to waterless, solid hair care products and reduction of single-use plastic waste. In addition to a new name and bold logo design, the rebrand features a new website that offers users an...
For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Dave Cordani, CEO of Cigna, about the growing understanding by CEOs everywhere that they need to pay more attention to mental health services for employees; the definition of vitality and the role it plays at Cigna today; and the need for health care services that offer personal connections between patients and doctors. They also discuss Cordani’s dedication to his own health, including daily morning workouts no matter where he is in the world.
Guideway Care Ranked Number 47th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Guideway Care today announced it ranked 47 th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28 th year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005595/en/ Guideway Care’s chief executive officer, Craig Parker, credits its tech-enabled, human interaction care guidance model, and Guideway team members’ dedication to improving patient lives through a health equity approach, with the company’s 3,518% revenue growth. He said, “It is an honor to be selected by Deloitte for this prestigious award among a distinguished group of finalists.”
Your route to startup success: seven tips from business owners
From focusing on the stuff you’re good at to creating an informal advisory board, here’s how to succeed in business and enjoy the journey at the same time
gcimagazine.com
C&T Allē Awards Call for 2024 Encore, Gain Consumer Media Traction
The 2022 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards premiere was a smashing success, setting the stage for a 2024 encore performance (details forthcoming). Presented at an exclusive red carpet-style dinner in NYC, the awards brought behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetic R&D into the spotlight, with entries ranging from ingredients and formulas, to test methods and digital tech.
10 innovators shaping the future of health
Each finalist has had a major accomplishment over the last year and is using their influence to increase health and wellness access and equity.
gcimagazine.com
Coty's Refillable Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense Receives C2C Certified Material Health Certificate
Refillable beauty products have been a key area of packaging innovation in 2022; now, Coty's first refillable scent launch, Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, has received a C2C (cradle-to-cradle) Certified Material Health Certificate at the Silver level. The certificate reportedly verifies the health and safety of a product’s composition using the material health requirements of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product standard.
