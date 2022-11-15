Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
theScore
NFL coaching hot seat: Who's under the most pressure entering stretch run?
With the playoff picture beginning to form, and several coaches having shaky 2022 campaigns, more teams are likely to join the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts on the coaching carousel in the coming weeks. Here are the coaches with the league's hottest seats. Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos. Hackett's inaugural ride as...
theScore
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
theScore
Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney
It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
theScore
2022 CFL Awards: Collaros, Rourke make history, Bombers clean up
The Canadian Football League handed out its annual awards Thursday, and the list of winners was tinted blue and gold for a second straight year. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were handsomely rewarded for their 15-win season, claiming four of the league's major awards at the ceremony in Regina, Saskatchewan. Here's...
theScore
109th Grey Cup primer: Can Argos stop Bombers from cementing dynasty?
The 109th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is a championship rematch 72 years in the making and one that is somehow, in a nine-team league, incredibly rare. These two historic franchises have played each other for Lord Grey's chalice just six times. Their last meeting was the infamous "Mud Bowl" of 1950 - about eight years before the CFL officially formed. Back then, the East and West Divisions were separate leagues, and amateur teams were still allowed to compete for Lord Grey's chalice. So yeah, some things have changed since.
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
theScore
Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
theScore
Stafford clears concussion protocol, on track to start vs. Saints
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Stafford missed the Week 10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expected the veteran to clear protocol in time to return Sunday.
theScore
TNF player props: Who's ready to party on the Titans and Packers?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Carr, Adams back McDaniels: 'It's not built in just 1 day'
Las Vegas Raiders stars Derek Carr and Davante Adams were pleased that team owner Mark Davis publicly came out in defense of head coach Josh McDaniels. "I think what our owner said is best: It’s not built in just one day. Like, it really isn’t," Carr said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "What his belief is and what Josh’s belief is, and (general manager Dave Ziegler's) belief is, there’s no denying their success. There’s no denying what they’ve been able to do."
theScore
Saints sticking with Dalton at QB despite struggles
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that the team will start Andy Dalton against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday despite the veteran quarterback's recent struggles, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Allen said he debated making a change under center this week but ultimately decided to...
