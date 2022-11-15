Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
wtvbam.com
Homelessness in Branch County to be spotlighted during “One Night without a Home”
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) -The Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence will be spotlighting the plight of the homeless Sunday night. “One Night without a Home” will be held outside of the Hope Cafe at 49 West Chicago in Coldwater. Members of local shelters programs will sleep in cardboard boxes from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. to help bring awareness around the homeless in Branch County.
wlen.com
County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate
Lenawee County, MI – Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in 2009 as Loss Mitigation Manager with extensive experience and training in loss mitigation & delinquency management with both Fannie Mae and The Federal Housing Association.
Detroit News
2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days
Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
Battle Creek, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Battle Creek. The Athens High School - Athens volleyball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on November 17, 2022, 09:00:00.
Ransomware Attacks Close Schools in Jackson + Hillsdale Counties This Week
Schools have been closed for several days in two Michigan school districts because of ransomware attacks on the schools' computer networks. School districts in both Jackson and Hillsdale Counties had to cancel classes again today after both districts were forced to shutter classes both Monday and Tuesday this week. What...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Commissioners Discuss “Community Development Coordinator” Position at Recent Meeting
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners had discussion at their recent meeting about a new position called the ‘Community Development Coordinator’ Position. Administrator Kim Murphy told WLEN News that she has heard that this job will act as a replacement for the services provided...
New rule for deer hunters in Michigan
ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
Shelter village, school building among options being considered to address homelessness in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - City officials will hear proposals on a variety of potential solutions to homelessness in Jackson, both temporarily and long term, with options ranging from purchasing units for a shelter village to the city purchasing TA Wilson building as a warming shelter and homeless services center. At its...
School is back in session in Jackson, Hillsdale counties after 3 days
The Jackson County Intermediate School District and other districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are prepared to welcome back students Thursday.
WILX-TV
‘Are our kids safe at home?’ - Mid-Michigan parents want answers after cyberattack
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be open Thursday, although students will have limited access to technology. Background: Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack. The schools have been closed since Monday because of a ransomware attack at the Jackson...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
WILX-TV
Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m. Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from...
Michigan Amish community seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging improper sewage disposal
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A lawsuit demanding that several Amish families in Lenawee County comply with sewage disposal practices infringes on religious freedom, their attorneys stated in a recent court filing. Attorneys representing 14 Amish families living in Lenawee County filed a motion Nov. 7, for summary disposition --...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
Hundreds of Jackson residents got a free turkey in city's first giveaway
“With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season," Group Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland said.
Judge issues injunction against Hillsdale GOP 'America First' faction
A Lenawee County judge issued a preliminary injunction and ruled against the "America First" faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party.
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
