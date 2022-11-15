COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) -The Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence will be spotlighting the plight of the homeless Sunday night. “One Night without a Home” will be held outside of the Hope Cafe at 49 West Chicago in Coldwater. Members of local shelters programs will sleep in cardboard boxes from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. to help bring awareness around the homeless in Branch County.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO