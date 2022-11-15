ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

wtvbam.com

Homelessness in Branch County to be spotlighted during “One Night without a Home”

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) -The Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence will be spotlighting the plight of the homeless Sunday night. “One Night without a Home” will be held outside of the Hope Cafe at 49 West Chicago in Coldwater. Members of local shelters programs will sleep in cardboard boxes from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. to help bring awareness around the homeless in Branch County.
COLDWATER, MI
wlen.com

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate

Lenawee County, MI – Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in 2009 as Loss Mitigation Manager with extensive experience and training in loss mitigation & delinquency management with both Fannie Mae and The Federal Housing Association.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days

Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

New rule for deer hunters in Michigan

ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m. Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from...
JACKSON, MI

