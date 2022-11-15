On September 21, 2022, selpercatinib was granted accelerated approval for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with RET gene fusion whose disease has progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.1 On the same day, selpercatinib was granted regular approval for adults with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with RET gene fusion, as detected by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved test.1 The FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic for selpercatinib.

2 DAYS AGO