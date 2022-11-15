Read full article on original website
ascopost.com
Proposed Threshold for Circulating Tumor Plasma Cells to Define Plasma Cell Leukemia–Like Multiple Myeloma
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jelinek et al provided evidence that a threshold of ≥ 2% circulating tumor plasma cells (CTCs) defines the presence of plasma cell leukemia (PCL)-like multiple myeloma. As stated by the investigators, “Primary PCL is the most aggressive monoclonal gammopathy....
ascopost.com
Study Shows That Immune Cells May Help Identify Patients With High-Risk Smoldering Myeloma Most Likely to Benefit From Treatment
For many patients who have smoldering myeloma, early treatment can slow or delay the disease’s progression to multiple myeloma, according to a new study published by Sklavenitis-Pistofidis et al in Cancer Cell. Investigators demonstrated that changes in immune system cells can indicate which cases of high-risk smoldering myeloma are likely to progress and which patients might benefit the most from treatment.
ascopost.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
On September 2, 2022, durvalumab was approved for use in combination with gemcitabine/cisplatin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on findings in the double-blind TOPAZ-1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03875235). In the trial, 685 patients with no previous...
ascopost.com
Moderate Exercise May Help Reduce Inflammation, Increase Survival in Patients With Colorectal Cancer by Improving Gut Microbiota
After examining the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of patients with cancer and reporting a positive association, researchers discovered that regular physical activity may extend the survival of patients with colorectal cancer, according to a new study published by Himbert et al in the American Journal of Cancer Research. Researchers also found that physical activity was beneficial to patients who had cancer and were classified as obese.
ascopost.com
Fracture Risk Among Older Cancer Survivors
In a study reported in JAMA Oncology, Rees-Punia et al found that the risk of frailty-related bone fractures among older cancer survivors was significantly greater vs that among older adults without a history of cancer. Study Details. The longitudinal cohort study used data from 92,431 older adults in the U.S....
ascopost.com
Comparison of Bevacizumab Durations in Front-Line Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In a European phase III trial (AGO-OVAR 17 BOOST/GINECO OV118/ENGOT Ov-15) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacobus Pfisterer, MD, PhD, and colleagues found no significant progression-free survival benefit with the extension of bevacizumab treatment from 15 to 30 months in patients receiving front-line treatment for stage IIB to IV ovarian cancer.
ascopost.com
2022 State of Lung Cancer Report: Critically Low Lung Cancer Screening Rates Reveal Opportunity to Save More Lives
The 2022 State of Lung Cancer report by the American Lung Association revealed that only 5.8% of eligible Americans had been screened for lung cancer in 2021, and some states had screening rates as low as 1%. The 5th annual report highlighted how the toll of lung cancer varied by state and examined key indicators throughout the United States—including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, and screening rates.
ascopost.com
Coadministration of CD19- and CD22-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy in Pediatric B-Cell ALL
In a Chinese phase II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Wang et al found that the coadministration of CD19- and CD22-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells produced promising initial outcomes in pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with refractory disease, hematologic relapse, or isolated extramedullary relapse.
ascopost.com
Sodium Thiosulfate to Reduce the Risk of Cisplatin-Related Ototoxicity in Pediatric Patients With Localized Solid Tumors
On September 20, 2022, sodium thiosulfate was approved to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin in pediatric patients (aged ≥ 1 month) with localized, nonmetastatic solid tumors.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on findings in the multicenter open-label SIOPEL 6 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT00652132) and COG ACCL0431...
ascopost.com
Selpercatinib Approved for Advanced RET Fusion–Positive Solid Tumors and Advanced RET Fusion–Positive NSCLC
On September 21, 2022, selpercatinib was granted accelerated approval for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with RET gene fusion whose disease has progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.1 On the same day, selpercatinib was granted regular approval for adults with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with RET gene fusion, as detected by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved test.1 The FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic for selpercatinib.
ascopost.com
Futibatinib for Cholangiocarcinoma With FGFR2 Gene Fusion or Other Rearrangements
On September 30, 2022, futibatinib was granted accelerated approval for adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) gene fusions or other rearrangements.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on findings in the multicenter TAS-120-101 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02052778), in...
ascopost.com
Dabrafenib in Combination With Trametinib for Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors With BRAF V600E Mutation
On June 22, 2022, dabrafenib in combination with trametinib was granted accelerated approval for treatment of adult and pediatric patients (aged 6 and older) with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation whose disease progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.1,2Dabrafenib/trametinib is not indicated in colorectal cancer, due to known intrinsic resistance to BRAF inhibition.
