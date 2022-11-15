ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood

Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department

The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
PLANT CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum

Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL

