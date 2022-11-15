Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumBrandon, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood
Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
stpeterising.com
Sunrise Tacos expands beach presence with an upcoming location on St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach is set to get a Sunrise Tacos restaurant when the Treasure Island-based establishment expands southward in early 2023. The new location will be situated at 455 75th Avenue, the former home of Gayle’s Diner, a St. Pete Beach institution that opened in 1954. Co-owner Kim Vandebogart...
10NEWS
'Tampa Crossroads' board resigns after abrupt close
The board president tells us, "No one reason was provided." Meanwhile, many employees have yet to receive a *paycheck from their final weeks of work.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
plantcityobserver.com
Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department
The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
727area.com
Best Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
Spending cherished moments with loved ones, honoring traditions, and indulging in some of the best delicacies are just a few of the things that make Thanksgiving in St. Pete, so lovely. But planning and preparation make these joyous holidays a bit tedious. To take some of the work off your...
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
stpetecatalyst.com
Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum
Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
