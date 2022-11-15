ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who needs a sofa?! The unexpected centerpiece of this small, minimalist apartment is perfect for relaxation

By Lilith Hudson
 5 days ago
Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.

