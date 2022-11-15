Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sittin In: Trio Vivo brings uncommon style to classical music
Trio Vivo performs Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth. For tickets and more information, visit cultural-center.org.
News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs
This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.
Habitat for Humanity provides six families with homes in Harwich
Six families are moving into new homes in Harwich with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod. The six single-family homes on Murray Lane are either ranch- or Cape-style and have two to three bedrooms. They were built by volunteers and the families themselves with funding from local...
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
