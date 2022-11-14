We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Every parent of toddlers and preschoolers covets the blessed sound of silence. And not like the scary oh-no-what-are-my-kids-doing-in-the-other-room silence. No, we mean the sound of your kids playing quietly (and safely), particularly when they’re working their little brains and doing something educational. That’s why moms and dads love Montessori busy books—made with soft, touchable (often washable!) fabrics, interactive pages with flaps that lift, pieces that move, snaps and buckles to snap together and take apart. Montessori busy books keep developing minds engaged and tiny hands busy, making them must-haves for homes (and cars and planes) where little ones might be.

