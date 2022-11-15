Read full article on original website
Will there be an 1899 season 2?
Will there be an 1899 season 2? 1899 is a mind-bending new Netflix series from the creators of Dark. Set in 1899 (Editor: who’d have thought it?) the TV series follows the steamship Kerberos as it makes its way from London to the bright lights of New York City.
How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be?
How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be? Game of Thrones didn’t exactly end with a bang, so much as a whimper. So reviled was the fantasy series‘ finale that it even contaminated the show’s legacy destroying whatever prestige it had built up in the world of pop culture.
Is the new Netflix series 1899 a German or English show?
Is 1899 a German or English show? 1899 is the new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the two talented creators of the sci-fi series Dark. The TV series follows a group of migrants in the year 1899 as they board a boat from London to New York with the shared ambition of finding new beginnings.
Inside Job season 1, part 2 ending explained
How does Inside Job season 1 part 2 end? After dealing with an immortal Keanu Reeves, falling in love with an Illuminati’ mindwiper’ named Ron, and dealing with her dad trying to rewrite reality, Inside Job season 1 part 2’s final episode begins with Raegan finally taking over Incognito Inc. As long-time fans of the animated series will probably expect, Raegan’s joy doesn’t last long; however, when Ron texts her those four dreaded words, “we need to talk”.
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Andor episode 11 review: a small and sombre step towards a big finale
It’s a bittersweet moment to be writing about the penultimate episode of this Star Wars series; on the one hand, I am so excited to watch the final two episodes play out, but I will also be very sad to see Andor go. After the thrill of Andor episode 10, this week’s instalment is tasked with bridging the gap between the best episode of the sci-fi series so far, and the impending finale.
Yellowstone character will “explode” in season 5
Jamie Dutton has definitely been through the wringer in Yellowstone, with adoptive sister Beth telling him straight up that any chance of redemption he’s hoping for is over. And in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wes Bentley, who plays the troubled character, explained what to expect from him in the fifth season of the hit TV series.
The Witcher: why did Geralt’s hair turn white?
Why did Geralt’s hair turn white in The Witcher? Geralt of Rivia is the leading character in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. The TV series has grown a huge following thanks to its impressive cast, brutal action, and also because of Geralt of Rivia himself. Played by DC...
Doctor Who: who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?
Who is the 15th Doctor’s companion? After so many months of mystery, we suddenly seem to know quite a lot about the future of Doctor Who. For a start, we know that Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, in her final episode The Power of the Doctor.
Brendan Fraser stopped artists being cheated on one of his movies
In 2008, Brendan Fraser starred in adventure movie Journey to the Centre of the Earth, which wasn’t too far from his old-fashioned action hero role in The Mummy. But when the film was in post-production, the VFX artists working on it had their wages stopped. Meteor Studios declared bankruptcy while owing the VFX team over a million dollars in wages.
Harley Quinn season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Harley Quinn season 4 release date? Let’s be honest, after HBO cancelled the Batgirl DC movie, Gotham fans have been living with anxiety when it comes to our favourite animated series, Harley Quinn. However, rejoice, mayhem-making fans, because the clown queen of Gotham isn’t going away anytime soon.
Hannibal series creator aware of effect Mads Mikkelsen has on fans
The horror series Hannibal was hugely popular and developed quite the passionate fanbase during its run on television, not least of all because of Mads Mikkelsen. According to the creator of the TV series Bryan Fuller, he was completely aware of the effect the star had on audiences. Turns out,...
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
House of the Dragon: who kills Aegon Targaryen II?
Who kills Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon? Like Game of Thrones before it, the new prequel fantasy series House of the Dragon is a complicated old thing. And, because House of the Dragon focuses on the story of the Targaryen family, even more confusion is understandable. Everyone seems to be related, and not just through blood, but also marriage (gasp!), while plenty of characters share the same name.
House of the Dragon: is Vhagar a girl?
Is Vhagar a girl? The fantasy series House of the Dragons has introduced plenty of new dragons, including Seasmoke, Meleys, Arrax, and Caraxes, but none are mightier than Vhagar. The largest and oldest dragon of its day, Vhagar, is a living weapon large enough to swallow smaller dragons whole. Interestingly,...
Star Trek 4 doesn’t “feel real” to Zachary Quinto yet
We’re not quite sure what’s going on with Star Trek 4 right now. The science fiction movie seemed to be confirmed, and now it’s delayed indefinitely. Zachary Quinto, who’s due to star in the action movie as Spock, has decided not to get excited, because in Hollywood anything can happen.
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael’s ship explained
Luthen Rael’s ship explained. The Star Wars movies are packed full of iconic space ships, but after Andor episode 11, Luthen Rael‘s ship is everyone’s favourite new Star Wars ship, isn’t it? Luthen’s ship combines stylish simplicity with a gorgeous interior, and like Luthen Rael himself in the new Star Wars series, the ship is packed full of deadly surprises.
Star Wars: is Rey a Skywalker?
Is Rey a Skywalker? Rey is the main Star Wars character in the (how shall we put this?) controversial Star Wars sequel trilogy. Those three Star Wars movies introduced Rey as an important character and a potential Jedi in The Force Awakens, and over the course of the three science fiction movies she became stronger as she trained to face off against Kylo Ren and eventually the Sith lord Emperor Palpatine.
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
