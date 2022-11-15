ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More

Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles

The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2

Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory

Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
Yardbarker

Wild’s Loss to Predators Had Some Positives With the Negatives

The Minnesota Wild filled another hole in their lineup when they took on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 15. They were lucky enough to get a hard hitter in Brandon Duhaime back from injury just in time to throw some hits against the very physical Predators. Things didn’t start out well, however, as the Wild were thrown for a loop not once but twice and found themselves down 2-0 before the first period ended.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22

The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Devils reveal Hamilton as their Twitter admin

New Jersey jokes defenseman runs team's social media accounts. Dougie Hamilton is pulling double duty for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils revealed that the defenseman is the man behind their Twitter account on Wednesday. New Jersey had fun responding to a fan's tweet that their Twitter admin should be...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild

NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Keys to Snapping 5 Game Losing Streak

The Buffalo Sabres are currently in their worst losing stretch of hockey this season, with hopes of snapping their five-game streak on Tuesday. They will face off against the Vancouver Canucks who have lost their last three games and have struggled mightily this season. In a game where something must break, the Sabres are in a prime position to snap their losing streak. They have played relatively well throughout their last five games, including strong performances against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, though they weren’t able to get the results they wanted. The strong stretches of play they displayed in those games, a weaker opponent and improving health on their defense should give them optimism they can snap their losing streak.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
DETROIT, MI

