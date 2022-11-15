ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History

Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
