Four decades into their storied career, alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls are still discovering new and invigorating ways to make the most exciting music they’ve ever recorded. With more accolades than can fit an industrial size trophy case and global No.1s celebrated across the globe, it’d make sense for a band of such proportions to phone things in, take a step back, or merely retreat from the spotlight. Almost paradoxically, though, Goo Goo Dolls have remained at the top of their game and increasingly daring over the years precisely because the music has always been put on a pedestal that remains untainted by all of the outside laurels the band has earned. On their new album, Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls sound like a band more confident than ever in their sound, yet constantly looking for fresh ways to get their story across. Marking their first record ever to be produced by lead singer John Rzeznik, it’s an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and spear-sharp songwriting. In short, it’s a quintessential Goo Goo Dolls album.

