GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Singers Who Made Repeat Visits To El Paso In Different Bands
Being in a band is like being married and, as we all know, not all marriages work out. Some relationships come to premature ends, some just separate for a bit and the same goes for bands. Not everyone can pull off decades with the same lineup like ZZ Top or Rush. These days, members often bow out completely and/or temporarily to do their own thing.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
AUDIO: Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Chats With Buzz & The Crew
Four decades into their storied career, alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls are still discovering new and invigorating ways to make the most exciting music they’ve ever recorded. With more accolades than can fit an industrial size trophy case and global No.1s celebrated across the globe, it’d make sense for a band of such proportions to phone things in, take a step back, or merely retreat from the spotlight. Almost paradoxically, though, Goo Goo Dolls have remained at the top of their game and increasingly daring over the years precisely because the music has always been put on a pedestal that remains untainted by all of the outside laurels the band has earned. On their new album, Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls sound like a band more confident than ever in their sound, yet constantly looking for fresh ways to get their story across. Marking their first record ever to be produced by lead singer John Rzeznik, it’s an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and spear-sharp songwriting. In short, it’s a quintessential Goo Goo Dolls album.
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
