Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Related
Lightning place defenseman Cal Foote on IR
The Tampa Bay Lightning transferred defenseman Cal Foote to injured reserve Friday, notes Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider. He has missed the last three games since suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel last week, one that earned him a three-game suspension. The placement might be a short-term one, however, as the 23-year-old is skating in a non-contact sweater, which suggests he might be close to returning. The Lightning have the option to back-date the placement to last week, in which case they’d be able to activate Foote as soon as Monday.
Pro Hockey Rumors
A deep dive into the Buffalo Sabres' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Canucks activate Curtis Lazar, assign Will Lockwood to AHL
The Canucks are set to welcome back one of their centers in advance of Friday night’s game against Los Angeles, as the team announced it has activated Curtis Lazar off injured reserve. To make room for him on the roster, Vancouver re-assigned winger Will Lockwood to AHL Abbotsford. Lazar...
Jets recall young defenseman Ville Heinola
Earlier this month, the agent for Ville Heinola told the Hockey News that his client deserved “a shot to play a run of games to show he can do it” at the NHL level. The young defenseman has been bounced up and down between leagues for his whole career so far, failing to get much consistency from the Winnipeg Jets organization. Perhaps now the squeaky wheel will get some grease. Heinola has been recalled to the Jets roster after they moved Mason Appleton to injured reserve.
Columbus Blue Jackets place defenseman Jake Bean on injured reserve
The hits keep coming for the Columbus Blue Jackets. While they still haven’t given an exact timeline for defenseman Jake Bean, he has been moved to injured reserve and is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Bean, 24, had just recently set a season-high with more than 26 minutes...
Minnesota Wild to waive former first-round pick Tyson Jost
Forward Tyson Jost will be placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild when the 1:00 p.m. CT deadline hits, according to a Tweet from the team’s public relations department. After a strong training camp, it’s been anything but to begin the season for Jost. The 24-year-old, acquired via trade last season, has just three assists through 12 games and has been a healthy scratch five times. Averaging just 12:44 per night, his spot in the lineup has faded away with Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno returning to health.
What the Boston Bruins are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Boston Bruins.
Eric Comrie out multiple weeks with lower-body injury
It’s Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the next little while. Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters including Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News that Eric Comrie will be out for multiple weeks with a lower-body injury. While injury is certainly not what you’re hoping for, sitting...
Sabres recall goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
After allowing 33 goals in their last seven games, losing all of them, the Buffalo Sabres look like they will also be without their starting goaltender for a little while. After Eric Comrie was injured against the Ottawa Senators, the team recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minor leagues. While there...
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins out one to two weeks with lower-body injury
It’s Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov for at least the next little while, as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen updated Elvis Merzlikins’ timeline today. The netminder will be out for 1-2 weeks with a lower-body injury. Jake Bean, who was also being evaluated yesterday, still doesn’t...
New candidates to buy Ottawa Senators enter the mix
While most of the attention regarding the potential sale of the Ottawa Senators has gone to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, there are plenty of interested parties lining up for their shot at an NHL franchise. On Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that Michael Andlauer, owner of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and Rocco Tullio, owner of the Oshawa Generals, have formed a partnership for an attempt to by the Senators.
Report: Canucks expected to get plenty of trade calls for veteran D-man
The Vancouver Canucks won Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, hanging on for a 5-4 win despite being outshot 15-5 in the third period. While Bo Horvat led the way again with three points, it was Luke Schenn who received the team’s victory belt in the dressing room. Wednesday,...
You could make a nearly 80-foot-tall snowman with all the snow on the Buffalo Bills' football field
As a historic lake-effect snowstorm slams western New York, nearly 4 feet of snow (and counting) has already fallen as of midday Friday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium -- what was supposed to be the site os Sunday's Bills home game against Cleveland.
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0