The Tampa Bay Lightning transferred defenseman Cal Foote to injured reserve Friday, notes Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider. He has missed the last three games since suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel last week, one that earned him a three-game suspension. The placement might be a short-term one, however, as the 23-year-old is skating in a non-contact sweater, which suggests he might be close to returning. The Lightning have the option to back-date the placement to last week, in which case they’d be able to activate Foote as soon as Monday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO