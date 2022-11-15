Read full article on original website
Related
Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) predicted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won’t “last very long” if he becomes Speaker when Republicans take control of the lower chamber in January. “I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I...
Business Insider
NAACP chief slammed Elon Musk's 'garbage poll' and called for advertisers to pause Twitter spending after Trump reinstated
NAACP CEO Derrick Jackson raised concerns for marginalized people after Musk reactivated Trump's Twitter, saying Musk is "failing our democracy."
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump's account should be reinstated. The “yes” vote won, with 51.2%. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning...
Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account following poll
Twitter’s new CEO appears to have undone an unprecedented moment in the history of American politics. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be reinstating former president Donald Trump. Minutes after Musk made the announcement, Trump’s personal account, which he had used for years leading up to and throughout his presidency became active. Previously, […]
Comments / 0