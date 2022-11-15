ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Smithonian

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire

In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales

The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Interesting Engineering

Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil

WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Salon

Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death

An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
sciencealert.com

The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets

Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. ​The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
The Atlantic

“Monuments to the Unthinkable”––In Cover Story, Clint Smith Reports from Germany on What the U.S. Can Learn about Atonement

“It is impossible for any memorial to slavery to capture its full horror, or for any memorial to the Holocaust to express the full humanity of the victims. No stone in the ground can make up for a life. No museum can bring back millions of people. It cannot be done, and yet we must try to honor those lives, and to account for this history, as best we can. It is the very act of attempting to remember that becomes the most powerful memorial of all.”

