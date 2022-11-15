Read full article on original website
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Smithonian
Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
sciencealert.com
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
Ancient Egyptians may have used branding irons on human slaves
Small branding irons from ancient Egypt were likely used to mark the skin of human slaves, a new study suggests.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
King Tutankhamun and the Mummy's Curse That Killed Nine Explorers
Does science have an answer to the secrets of the mummy's curse from the tomb of Tutankhamun?
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old carvings in ancient city
The city of Nineveh was an ancient Assyrian city in Upper Mesopotamia situated just outside of Mosul in Iraq.
“Monuments to the Unthinkable”––In Cover Story, Clint Smith Reports from Germany on What the U.S. Can Learn about Atonement
“It is impossible for any memorial to slavery to capture its full horror, or for any memorial to the Holocaust to express the full humanity of the victims. No stone in the ground can make up for a life. No museum can bring back millions of people. It cannot be done, and yet we must try to honor those lives, and to account for this history, as best we can. It is the very act of attempting to remember that becomes the most powerful memorial of all.”
