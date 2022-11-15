ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A touch warmer Thursday in the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows dipping close to freezing in the morning. Highs Thursday should be a touch warmer in the upper 50s to near 60° with a little more sunshine across Central Texas. We may start off with some...
Chilly/Showers This Weekend

25 WEATHER — The chill is back this weekend on into early next week. Tonight will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday, showers look likely, especially south of a Fairfield, Waco, San Saba line. The Brazos Valley will have the best chance of showers throughout the day. There is some potential for some sleet to mix in with the light rain from time to time, but no impacts are expected. Highs will range from the upper 30s west to mid 40s east.
Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley celebrates free internet for life

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley are celebrating free internet for life as the first recipients of the Frontier Communications Broadband for Good program. The program will ensure students have the necessary resources to be successful from online tutoring to homework. “It will...
